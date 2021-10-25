Storm leaves 938 houses damaged in Paraná, and causes shutdown of five Itaipu generating units | Paraná

In the western region of the state, the storm impacted the power generation of Itaipu Binacional, in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, and Cidade do Leste, in Paraguay, according to the plant.

1 of 5 Temporal unsealed the company from Alvorada do Sul — Photo: Civil Defense/Disclosure Temporal unsealed the company from Alvorada do Sul — Photo: Civil Defense/Disclosure

Main damage caused by rain:

Temporal left almost 435,000 consumer units in Paraná without energy

Due to rain, water supply was affected in the west of the state.

Winds above 79km/h unroofed the State University of West Paraná, in Foz do Iguaçu

Gale unroofed a baseball field in Maringá

House tiles were broken by hailstones that are the size of the palm of your hand

Fallen trees blocked the streets of Maringá

According to Itaipu, heavy rains caused the shutdown of five of the 20 generating units available at the plant.

The shutdown happens automatically for security reasons. See below about this hydroelectric safety measure.

As a result, the spillway was open for eight hours, on Saturday (23), and the situation was normalized on the same day.

2 of 5 Spillway had to be opened for eight hours because of the shutdown of Itaipu’s generating units — Photo: Luiz Amaro Farias Spillway had to be opened for eight hours because of the shutdown of Itaipu’s generating units — Photo: Luiz Amaro Farias

The plant informed that, despite the security measure applied in cases of storms, the occurrence did not generate any impact on the facilities of Itaipu, which continues operating normally this Sunday, with full availability of power and energy.

Rains knock down trees and destroy the roof of a university in Foz do Iguaçu; SEE PHOTOS

Storm in Paraná: Photos and videos

3 out of 5 Árvore fell in Maringá, closed off the runway and left residents without light — Photo: Solange Riuzim/RPC Tree fell in Maringá, closed off the runway and left residents without light — Photo: Solange Riuzim/RPC

Shutdown at the Itaipu plant

According to Itaipu, the storm caused the shutdown of 750 kilovolt transmission lines, which connect the plant to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

With power transmission partially interrupted, protection mechanisms were automatically activated in the SIN, sending Itaipu a temporary shutdown signal for five of the plant’s ten generating units in the 60 hertz sector, among the 20 available generating units.

The generating units are turned off because, with the lines turned off, there is no way to transmit all the energy produced.

Due to the decrease in energy generation, there was also a reduction in the inflow of water and the level of the Paraná River downstream from the plant.

According to Itaipu, according to the agreement between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, which determines limits on the variation in the levels of the Paraná River, the hydroelectric plant needed to open the spillway to release the passage of water.

This measure was adopted at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, to temporarily compensate for the variation in affluence suffered with the shutdown of the five generating units.

Itaipu may close 2021 with the lowest energy generation in the last 26 years

As a result, the spillway remained open for time and with flow values ​​strictly necessary to compensate for the partial reduction in generation.

As Itaipu was asked to restore the generation to the original values, the water flow was reduced, until the complete closure of the spillway, which occurred at 22:28 on Saturday.

4 out of 5 Jesuit residents record hailstorm with large boulders of ice — Photo: Leticia Algarte Jesuit residents record hailstorms with large boulders of ice — Photo: Leticia Algarte

The Paraná Environmental Monitoring and Technology System (Simepar) reported that, this Sunday, the weather remains unstable in Paraná due to the displacement of a cold front.

Across the state, the weather improves throughout the day, with less cloudiness from the afternoon onwards.

5 of 5 About 15 poles of the high voltage network were blown down by the wind on Avenida de Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Giovani Zanardi/RPC About 15 poles of the high voltage network were blown down by the wind on Avenida de Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Giovani Zanardi/RPC

However, there is still light rain forecast on Sunday in the south-central, coastal, north and northwest regions.

According to Simepar, the feeling of cold increases at night, due to the winds that flow from the south/southeast, transporting less heated air to Paraná.

Rains wreak havoc in Paraná

Copel informed that it has maintenance and emergency teams on the streets to restore supply as soon as possible.

The concessionaire remembers that, on stormy days, it must be kept away from situations that may pose a risk, such as broken poles and broken cables.

The lack of light can be reported on Copel’s website and app, by calling 0800 51 00 116 and by WhatsApp 41 3013-8973.