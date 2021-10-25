Storm shuts down 5 Itaipu turbines and forces plant to pour water

A storm in the western region of Paraná on Saturday (23) interrupted the operation of transmission lines that connect the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu to the National Interconnected System (SIN), thus automatically shutting down five of the plant’s 20 turbines for safety.

Due to the decrease in generation, there was a reduction in affluence and also in the level of the Paraná River downstream of the plant.

As the Tripartite Agreement – ​​which Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina are part of – imposes limits on the variation in the levels of the Paraná River, it was necessary to open the plant’s spillway at 2:30 pm, to temporarily compensate for the inflow variation suffered by the shutdown of the five units generators, informed Itaipu in a note.

According to Itaipu, the spillway remained open for time and with flow values ​​strictly necessary to compensate for the partial reduction in generation.

“As Itaipu was demanded to restore the generation to the original values, the discharged flow was reduced until the complete closure of the spillway, at 22:28 on Saturday”, informed the company.

According to the hydroelectric plant, the storm had no impact on the facilities of the Itaipu plant, which continues to operate normally, with full availability of power and energy.