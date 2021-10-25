Sudan Prime Minister Detained Under House Arrest | World

the prime minister of Sudan, Abdallah Hamdok, was detained under house arrest by an unidentified military group that surrounded his home this Monday morning (25), according to the Al Hadath TV channel. Another four ministers were reportedly arrested.
Currently with a government made up of civilians and military, Sudan is experiencing political tension. Thousands of people took to the streets in recent days. A group of protesters defends the civilian government and wants the military to leave power. Another asks a military government to bring the country out of crisis.
Sudanese officials and international leaders are warning of the scale of tension in the country – already shaken by a failed coup attempt on 21 September.
Protester displays Sudan flag near a burned-out tire barricade during protest in capital Khartoum on 21 October 2021 — Photo: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters
Protesters protest against military in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on 21 October 2021 — Photo: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters