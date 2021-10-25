Suspension interrupts Cassio’s 35-game streak as Corinthians starter | corinthians

The third yellow card received by goalkeeper Cássio will interrupt a sequence that had already lasted 35 consecutive matches for the number 12 shirt as a Corinthians starter.

With 49 games, he is the most active player in the 2021 season (started in Paulistão).

Cássio has not been out of a game since the 2-1 victory against Novorizontino, in the last round of the group stage at the state, in May, when coach Vagner Mancini decided to spare the holders and gave Matheus Donelli a chance.

It was the boy’s fourth game, who had already played when Cassio had Covid-19.

The captain of Timon will lose the duel against the lantern Chapecoense, on November 1st, at Neo Química Arena. He had been hanging for ten games and took the third yellow card for waxing in the final minutes of the 2-2 draw against Internacional, in Beira-Rio.

Read too

+ Analysis: Sylvinho makes a mistake, but manages to make good adjustments

+ Precedent: referee explains Xavier’s red card

1 of 2 Cássio at Inter vs. Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency Cássio at Inter x Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

The trend is for 19-year-old Donelli to start for the fifth time this season, but his first in the Brasileirão. The cast also includes Guilherme, Caique França and Carlos Miguel.

Cassio, by the way, became the target of criticism on social networks because of the goal scored by Gustavo Maia in extra time. Many fans believe the ball was defensible and that the goalkeeper made a mistake (see the bid in the video above).

Now, the player with the longest sequence as a starter for Corinthians in the Brasileirão is Giuliano, who started in the team’s last 14 games.

+ Read more news about Corinthians