Switch receive 9 N64 classics within hours • Eurogamer.com

Within hours, Nintendo Switch Online + will be available and that means getting access to several classics of the N64 and Mega Drive as part of the new level of service.

Priced at €39.99 per individual 12-month subscription, the 12-month family subscription will cost €69.99 and allow the subscription to be shared among 8 people, the NSO+ promises to become a gateway to Nintendo’s rich catalogue.

Nintendo has confirmed that this new level of subscription service will be available from October 26th and it has now been revealed that Switch’s digital store will undergo maintenance in the early hours of tomorrow.

Information presented by Nintendo suggests that these classics will be available from the next dawn, starting at 3 am in Lisbon, while in Brazil they arrive in the last hours of October 25th.

If you can’t stay up until 3 am to play Operation: WinBack, you can go to bed knowing that when you wake up you’ll have N64 classics on your Switch.

Here are the starting lineup games:

Nintendo 64 Games:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Sega Mega Drive Games:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Against: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star IV

Shining Force

Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Future releases: