Sylvinho comments on Gabriel Pereira’s contractual situation at Corinthians

Corinthians was only in a 2-2 draw with Internacional this Sunday afternoon, in Beira Rio, for the Brasileirão. Once again, one of the Corinthians highlights in the match was Gabriel Pereira, who had his contractual situation commented on by coach Sylvinho.

The young GP, as he was nicknamed, has a contract with Timão only until March of next year, a situation that allows him to sign a pre-contract with any other club. Asked about the midfielder’s contractual moment, Sylvinho dodged and preferred to guide his answer by working on the field.

“This is a theme of the president, the board. I’m a coach, I work with whoever is available here. That’s my job, that’s what I take care of. There are 31 athletes many times, counting on goalkeepers, who we have to manage, direct, train, my role is this. Where I’m going to play, on the right, in the middle, I look for other pieces to change… that’s what I do,” said the coach at a press conference.

In all, Gabriel Pereira has 32 games with Corinthians’ professional team and two goals scored. This Sunday afternoon, in the South, the young man was elected the ace of the game and analyzed the Alvinegro performance in the match.

See more at: Gabriel Pereira and Sylvinho.