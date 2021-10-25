Sylvinho praises players and explains Corinthians’ changes in the draw against Internacional

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians drew with Internacional, in Beira-Rio, by 2-2. Before and during the game, Sylvinho made changes in the team’s lineup. After the match, the coach talked about the changes in the team.

One of the changes was Vitinho. The young midfielder started as a starter in Porto Alegre and had a good first half. At the beginning of the final stage, however, it gave way to Gustavo Mosquito. Sylvinho spoke about the departure of shirt 43.

“He played on the left side today. He is an athlete that we choose to be present, he is light, dynamic, has good shots and crosses, makes good goals. Vitinho had a good composition in the middle, giving more support in a physical, tough game, with a team that played for the Brazilian title last season. He had a good first half, combined well with Róger, Renato, Fábio Santos… we only tried to improve the crosses, we spoke with Fábio. The second half, Vitor didn’t start so well, and we had an exchange option, which was already scheduled. Gustavo and GP could be there, Gustavo at the top and midfielder GP there. This is knowledge that gives us time, we move the pieces. We improved in the game to the point of scoring the second goal and getting calmer in the game. That’s the definition, because Vitinho lost a bit of definition in the second half”, summarized Sylvinho.

Another change was Renato Augusto. The midfielder started the game in his usual position, but in the second stage he was placed as a real 9 shirt, where he pivoted and helped Corinthians by participating directly in both goals. Sylvinho did not rule out using this option more often.

“He plays on the right side, but makes the half. Renato can play in midfield, but he can play this false center forward, with retention. Roger started inside and finished outside, where he is doing well too. If you can continue, it gives clarity for the future, it gives the athletes understanding and that they understand you. Our environment is very good, we talk a lot with the athletes in order to optimize. Second half the changes were very good, I defend Fernando and Doriva, we managed to create a very favorable situation for the game. Yes, you can use it,” explained the coach.

In Sunday’s tie, Sylvinho also used Du Queiroz as the first defensive midfielder. The young man from the base had not yet been cast in this role on the Corinthians professional team. So, at the very first opportunity, the player drew praise from the coach.

“I’m looking for parts to change, like Du, who took the place of Gabriel, who had the yellow one. Whoever entered answered. Du Queiroz replied, he has defensive concepts, he plays as a midfielder, he played the first defensive midfielder today, he can play the midfielder as he was later, he has the capacity. It has a lot of personality. Any stadium, club, game, he faces it from the table, he is emotionally strong, he faces the games and today he did well too“, concluded the coach.

