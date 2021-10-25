Sylvinho reacts for the first time after pressure on Corinthians and intensifying his resignation

the match between Corinthians and International was one of strong emotions for both teams. Alvinegro managed to turn in the second half at the opponent’s house, but got a draw in the additions given by the referee. The game, valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian championship, it was crucial for Sylvinho, who sees the pressure for his resignation increasing every day.

Even with the tie, the coach was questioned again by the fans who asked him to leave. The coach can boast of having the support of the Corinthians leaders, especially Duilio, who has already given statements that guarantee the coach’s permanence.

For the first time he gave an interview in which he presents a defensive tone about his job and his much-requested resignation. Initially, he says that he has the support of the board and the president, and their word is valid for him, as they are the ones who accompany his daily work.

Sylvinho also says that they practically live at the club, that they only go home in order to sleep and considers this pressure pertinent and something common in his role, also saying that he has known this since he started working as a coach, ten years ago . The coach says he worked as a player for 15 years at major clubs, changing roles in 2011.

He defends his strategy by saying that he knows what they are doing: “I incorporated a commission from the best coach in Europe today, Roberto Mancini, at Inter Milan. It took two years. Today he is the winning coach of the Euro Cup with Italy. I worked with Tite for a long time at Corinthians and in the Brazilian team. We know exactly what we are doing.”



To complete, he said that he is sure of this work, as well as the board and the presidency, who are present at the Training Center. Finally, he said that the team is strong and is still fighting for direct spots in the 2022 Libertadores da América.