Tarologue says that Faustão can do badly in Band

The debut of Faustão on the Band is one of the great expectations of the television industry for next year, the public wants to know if it will be able to repeat the same success that it did on Globe over the more than 30 years that he remained in the channel commanding the domingão Faustão, who was the absolute audience leader.

Tarologist Val Couto, known in the media for making predictions about famous people, told how the future of the presenter on the new channel will be: ”I see that it won’t work in the Band, there won’t be daily attractions that attract the public’s interest, at first it may even become an interesting program, but it won’t be able to hold the audience due to lack of attractions”, said the tarot reader.

”If he did a weekly program instead of a daily one, he would break the audience and be able to beat Globo, he made the wrong choice. I’ve already warned Faustão’s team about this, but they haven’t responded so far”, said Val Couto.

Faustão in Band is the name of the presenter’s new program, is scheduled to premiere in January, airs from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm and may even have a compact with the best moments on weekends. Pictures that were successful in domingão Faustão are expected to be featured in the new attraction, such as the dance of famous, Video Cassettes it’s the Confidential file, evidently now with a new name.

The presenter became popular in Band, at the station, he commanded the program Perdidos na Noite between 1984 and 1988 and he commanded Safenado and Safadinhos, between 1987 and 1988, he changed the Band for the Globe and debuted on the channel in 1989 and spent 32 years commanding Domingão do Faustão.