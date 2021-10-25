Tati Quebra Barraco licks his hands while stirring raw steak

But people!!! Tati Breaks Shack went viral on social networks when she was seen licking her hands while seasoning steaks for the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV.

Many internet users questioned the singer’s unusual attitude, talking about her lack of hygiene. Quickly, Tati’s name entered the most talked about topics on Twitter.

The mimimi of those who are saying they are disgusted is because they shouldn’t cook on a daily basis. I don’t even see the farm properly but Damn ne— Nat Reis (@nataliareisg) October 23, 2021

I cook every day and look at that just for me and my husband. AND I DON’T DO IT … speak for yourself! Greasy this Tati! — Eli (@elivyhere) October 24, 2021

MEANWHILE…MARINA DETONA GUI ARAÚJO

if outside Gui Araújo caused controversy after gossiping about his love life in “The Farm”, within the reality he also got the “baking potato”, saying so, because of the involvement with Marina Ferrari.

At a recent party, the two even kissed, but the affair hasn’t really kicked in yet and, at dawn this Monday, October 25th, she unburdened herself with Dayane Mello about what makes sense about it.

“It’s part of life, right? It was no longer open, it took a lot to realize that. I was a little hurt because, for example, Bil came here and said ‘I have someone out there and I don’t want to get involved with anyone’ and ended up approaching Lary. Let it happen, but warned from the start that it was closed. He [Gui Araújo] it was the opposite, he let himself get involved and later speak. I wouldn’t do that,” said the resentful fitness influencer.

Veja+: Lary Bottino is seen in public for the first time, after being eliminated from ‘The Farm’

Dayane agreed with the brunette and pointed out: “And you too would have changed your ways and would be ready for anything.” Marina then concluded that if the boy were honest about what he lives outside the program, she wouldn’t let him get so involved.

“If he had spoken I wouldn’t have been expecting anything from the start. But it was going, he was conquering, but anyway. I won’t worry about that, I have a lot of other things to worry about. Everything inside here is very intense, but I wish he had said that to me. It happens…”, he pondered.

Remembering that Duda Reis and Gui Araújo were singled out as a possible new couple on the block before the influencer’s entry into the rural reality show. Marina possibly meant this.

Veja+: Gui Araújo comments on affair with Duda Reis

