Team Liquid Cast Assembles List of Top PGL Major Teams | DRAFT5

O PGL Major Stockholm 2021 is finally getting close to the beginning, which will happen this Tuesday (26). Because of this, the Team Liquid published a video with the players producing the Pick ‘Em from the first round of the championship and placed the GODENT among the eight classified.
The cast, led by Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo, elected the heroic as one of the main teams in the dispute and which will end with a record of three wins and no losses. On the other hand, the discussion about who will have the worst record was between TYLOO, renegades and Sharks, but reached the consensus that the Australians have a better chance of saying goodbye to the Major without any victory.
The video also addresses the players’ opinions regarding the 24 organizations present in the Major. According to the squad, the teams ranked in Tier S are NAVI, Team Liquid, Gambit, Heroic and astralis; fatherN, Renegades, Sharks, Evil Geniuses and TYLOO stayed at Tier D.
O Stockholm Major will run from October 26th to November 7th, giving away a record $2 million prize pool. THE DRAFT5 it will provide complete coverage of the main championship of the sport, with move by move of the games, interviews and much more. In order not to miss any details, keep an eye out for the tournament page on the website.