The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/24/2021)

As more movies arrive in theaters, more intense is the movement in the list of most pirated movies

That’s exactly what happened in this week’s ranking, which was taken by storm by the new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s literary work. Now in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, the story that inspired Star Wars, game of Thrones and so many others that involve fiction, political disputes and economic squabbles arrived with everything and took the title of the most pirated movie of the week.

And the slack was such that the rest of the list remains basically the same as last week. Of course, we have the usual up-and-down, but the movies with the most illegal downloads are basically the same, including the just-released one. Halloween Kills and other medallions like Fast and Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

Check out the complete ranking with the 10 most pirated movies of the week.

10. Jungle Cruise

Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure across the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not an easy one and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.

9. Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 shows Toretto and Letty going about life at a slower pace, but the past is accelerating in their direction when he is reunited with his brother, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to gather his family of friends once again and speed up to space to solve one more crap.

8. Old Henry

There aren’t as many westerns releases as there were a few decades ago, but the genre continues to be one of the favorites of many people. so much so that old henry is on this list. The film tells the story of Henry, a widowed farmer who works on the plantations with his son. One day, they find Curry, a wounded man with a bag full of money, and decide to take care of him. But it doesn’t take long for him to reveal a suspicious and violent personality, and three gunmen arrive to finish the job they’ve started. Now it will be up to Henry to choose to believe the guest or the three dangerous men.

7. Injustice

After the game and becoming a comic book, Injustice has now become an animated feature. The plot of the new animation is basically the same as that presented in other media, mixing the characters of an alternative universe where right and wrong is dictated by a tyrant Superman, who suffers the death of Lois Lane by the Joker, and the “traditional” versions ” of superheroes. Now it will be up to them to try to control the dark Man of Steel, whose attitudes are unappealing and generate conflicts not only among the Justice League heroes, but around the world.

6. The Suicide Squad

The world’s most misfit group of super-villains is back in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the 2016 movie. 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

5. Black Widow

After an entire year without a film from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow. The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.

4. Copshop – We Don’t Make Prisoners

A small town police station is the unlikely setting for this new action film starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Sworn to death, a crook decides to turn himself in to the police to escape the murderer who is on his trail. But he didn’t expect the other bad guy to get arrested too. And it is here that the cat-and-mouse fight is resumed, with the adrenaline taking on suspenseful contours as one hunts the other.

3. Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues

After 40 years, Laurie Strode finally believes she has beaten Michael Myers after leaving him burning locked in the basement. Relieved and between life and death, she goes to the hospital to treat her injuries; meanwhile, Myers manages to escape the trap and waste no time in continuing his blood-soaked night of revenge. The terror continues and Laurie will have to fight the pain to, once again, defend herself from the monster.

2. Free Guy: Taking Control

What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? This is the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised many people by having more layers and depth than it appears.

1. Dune

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Dune it has already been leaked on the internet and is available for illegal download. The film is the second attempt at adapting Frank Herbert’s literary work, and now, in the hands of Dennis Villeneuve, it looks like it’s going to work. With many fabled elements and a vast and extremely complex universe, the science fiction film shows a future in which humanity is dependent on a rare resource called Melange, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant powers. superhumans. And it is found only on the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis, from where one of the Empire’s noble families extracts and trades. And it is in this scenario that political intrigues, betrayals and we see the emergence of a hero unfold.