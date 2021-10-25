The architectural wonders of the millenary ‘Manhattan of the desert’

  Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey
Aerial image of the ancient city of Saná

The ancient city of Sana.

Going through Bab-al-Yaman, the huge gateway to the ancient walled city of Sana, the capital of Yemen, is like going through a portal to another world.

There are many tall, slender buildings huddled in narrow areas that link lush fruit or vegetable gardens to old markets where donkeys are still sold.

In this region, there are locksmiths mending huge metal keys that open imposing wooden doors; a vendor offering tuna from a trolley and the local baker pulling fresh bread from a burning hole in the ground.

In a tiny room, a camel circles around pushing a millstone that crushes sesame seeds.