The architectural wonders of the millenary ‘Manhattan of the desert’

Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey

BBC Travel

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The ancient city of Sana.

Going through Bab-al-Yaman, the huge gateway to the ancient walled city of Sana, the capital of Yemen, is like going through a portal to another world.

There are many tall, slender buildings huddled in narrow areas that link lush fruit or vegetable gardens to old markets where donkeys are still sold.

In this region, there are locksmiths mending huge metal keys that open imposing wooden doors; a vendor offering tuna from a trolley and the local baker pulling fresh bread from a burning hole in the ground.

In a tiny room, a camel circles around pushing a millstone that crushes sesame seeds.

But despite all this visual stimulus, architecture is, without a doubt, what dominates the scene.

Saná is full of buildings that are different from what you can find anywhere else in the world.

On the street, the monotony of the adobe walls is interrupted only by large wooden doors and there is often not much to see.

However, when looking up, you can see the slender buildings, some with only one or two apartments per floor, that rise as if towards the sky.

While the lower floors, at street level, do not have a window because they are used as a shelter for animals or work space, the upper apartments have windows ornamented with stained glass or delicate muxarabi screens, thus protecting the privacy of women inside the property. .

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, At street level, the floors of buildings do not have windows because these parts are used as animal shelters or work spaces.

Buildings that are over 300 years old

The window frames and the friezes between the floors in these apartments are marked with an intricate whitewash to contrast with the clay-colored background.

Many of these buildings have roof terraces used as entertainment spaces, as well as outdoor rooms for warm evenings.

The imposing buildings and their practicality create an inspiring architectural panorama.

From the alleys it is practically impossible to appreciate the true height of these buildings. But on the market you can see that some have up to seven floors.

On a terrace of a seventh-floor building, which has become a cafeteria, it is possible to see the old town with a destroyed appearance. But most of her buildings are as tall as the one in the cafeteria, and evoke the eerie feeling of being surrounded by skyscrapers.

You can almost feel like you are in Dubai or New York, the difference is that these buildings are between 300 and 500 years old and are made of clay.

Some of these Yemeni skyscrapers can reach up to 30 meters high. The first modern skyscrapers built in Chicago were only a few meters taller than these.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The Dar-al-Hajar Palace in Yemen

‘Manhattan of the desert’

Yemen is full of tall buildings similar to these. They can be seen in both smaller and larger cities, such as the famous city of Shibam, which was dubbed “the Manhattan of the desert” in the 1930s by Anglo-Italian explorer Dame Freya Stark.

Another example is the exquisitely decorated Dar-al-Hajar palace which is also called the “Palace of the Rock”.

The architectural style of Yemen’s skyscrapers is so unique that the cities of Zabid, Shibam and the old town of Sana have been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The tradition dates back at least to the 8th and 9th centuries, according to Trevor Marchand, professor of social anthropology at the London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS, for its acronyms in English). He studies about Yemen’s architectural heritage and has written books on the subject.

It’s practically impossible to know the exact dates of these constructions, because these adobe buildings need constant repairs or restorations so they don’t collapse.

still in use

What makes Yemeni skyscrapers so unique is that many of them are still in use, just as they were hundreds of years ago.

In Sana’s old town, for example, some have become hotels or cafes, but most are still used as private residences.

“As children we played football in these narrow streets, and as teenagers we drank coffee behind the bright windows,” says Arwa Mokdad, peace advocate at the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation.

As they travel across the country, marveling at the skyscraper-filled cities, many may wonder why the Yemenis built it this way, given the country’s vast expanse of desert.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Known as “the Manhattan of the desert”, the walled city of Shibam was declared a World Heritage Site in 1982

Salma Samar Damluji, an architect and author of a book on Yemen’s architecture and reconstruction, explained that buildings have traditionally been restricted to small locations, forcing vertical construction.

According to her, there was a wall that separated the towns and cities from the desert. This was a way to impede urban development, according to the expert, and any viable space for agriculture was considered too valuable to be filled with buildings.

Therefore, says the architect, building upwards, in narrow spaces, was the preferred option.

Protection against intruders

There was also a need for protection, which meant that Yemeni settlements were concentrated in certain places rather than spreading across the entire territory.

Urban planners felt that living in an inhospitable desert, it was important to have the ability to look long distances to identify enemies as they approached and to be able to close the city gates.

“An important factor contributing to the development of these ‘tower houses’ was the need to protect themselves from invading forces, such as in times of local disputes or civil war,” says Marchand.

Constructed of natural materials, Yemen’s skyscrapers are sustainable and perfectly suited to the hot, dry climate of the Arabian desert.

Rooftop terraces function as outdoor bedrooms, while window screens invite even the briefest breeze into the house and let in light but not much heat.

“Adobe is an exceptional thermal mass,” adds Ronald Rael, professor of architecture at the University of California at Berkeley and an expert on such buildings.

Rael, who lives in an adobe house that belonged to his great-grandfather in southern Colorado, in the United States, explains that this material “slowly absorbs and releases heat.”

“During the day, when the sun hits the wall, the sun’s heat is slowly absorbed by the wall. As night falls, this heat is slowly released (helping) the mud buildings to maintain a comfortable temperature,” he says.

This simple natural effect makes adobe construction popular to this day and justifies why structures in Yemen still hold out.

An almost extinct form of construction

Those responsible for these constructions in Yemen hardly used scaffolding.

The master builders started with a stone base, usually about 2 meters deep, on which they placed clay bricks in a continuous connection.

They then built slowly upwards, placing wooden beams to increase strength and adding wooden floors and palm materials as they climbed.

The scaffolding only started to be used later, when the house was ready and needed restoration.

However, according to Damluji, this form of construction is close to extinction.

“We want structures that can last up to 300 years or more. Six- or seven-story buildings built with sun-dried clay bricks are a way of construction that no contemporary architect can use today,” he says.

To prevent this knowledge from being lost, Damluji works in collaboration with the Dawan foundation, which strives to preserve these construction methods by promoting the use of traditional materials and methods with modern elements.

The existence of these historic buildings is also threatened by constant wind erosion, wars and economic struggles that prevent families from taking proper care of these fragile buildings.

In 2020, Unesco examined about 8,000 of these architectural marvels and restored 78 that were close to collapse.

Unesco has done everything possible to save as many buildings as possible, but the mission is considered difficult.

“It’s a very sad experience to see history turn to rubble,” laments Mokdad. “This destruction is a loss for all of humanity,” he adds.

“Anywhere, these buildings would be museum pieces, but in Yemen they are still homes. I can’t describe the pride of living in a place preserved by generations of ancestors. They are our connection with the past,” he concludes.

