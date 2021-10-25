The clown’s last: vaccines cause AIDS. Then he complains that they call him Bozo

Jair Bolsonaro, Planalto’s executioner, increasingly negationist, bad character and very stupid, managed to descend one more step towards the moral and intellectual trough that permeates his mediocre existence.

On his ‘freak show’, that crap he calls ‘live’ last week, the chloroquine devotee, for once, citing false news, said vaccines are anticipating AIDS in people.

Yes I swear! Sounds like a lie, I know. Even for a lying, ignorant and goofy bastard like Jair Bolsonaro, but he said: ‘people who are fully vaccinated are getting Aids ahead of schedule’.

If the study you cited were true, the content obviously wouldn’t be. How would it be possible for a vaccine to cause or ‘anticipate’ the spread of a disease that is acquired through contaminated blood?

What the hell does ‘acquiring AIDS ahead of schedule’ mean? Is there a prediction for you to get a viral illness? ‘Michelle was going to get AIDS on June 17, 2027, but she got the vaccine and got it this week.’

Do you realize the size of the stupidity, the minimal inability to discern this idiot? It’s so obtuse that even lying is incompetent. Bolsonaro mixes everything up: villainy, ignorance, disinformation, denial, bad character.

The CPI has already denounced him for speeches like that. I hope the Justice will condemn him with all rigor, because there are certainly many imbeciles who believe in these things and end up either dying or contaminating other people. Aids, thanks to medicine and science, has treatment. Bolsonaro, no. Stupidity and naughtiness are incurable.

