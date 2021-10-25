The Farm 13: Rodrigo Faro loses patience with pedestrians after Lary Bottino’s attitude: “You signed a contract”

Presenter of ‘Hora do Faro’ did not like the gesture of the eliminated one and there was a scolding for all participants; understand

Deleted from the week in The Farm 13, lary bottino followed the protocols of Record TV and participated last Saturday (23) in the program Faro time, but ended up getting an earful from the presenter Rodrigo Faro.

During the chat, Faro made a point of exposing the ex-peoa and revealing that he was tuned in about her arrangement with the other participants – the influencer would have promised to pass on external information to those confined through ‘codes’.

Annoyed, the presenter immediately snapped: “I want to make one thing very clear for you. The one eliminated from the week, when he leaves the program, leaves the headquarters and is confined until the end of his participation here”, he started saying.

“Those who leave A Fazenda, don’t pick up their cell phone immediately, don’t have access to the internet, don’t talk to other people and advisors who are talking about the game, don’t have access to any type of media. So there’s no point in wanting to combine a signal… No it’s worth saying: ‘I’m going to give this little sign, I’m going to make a gesture’, because in addition to seeing everything, it’s broken. In fact, you signed a contract, and, obviously, this kind of thing can’t happen.” concluded.

INTIMACY

Dayane Mello revealed about his intimacy with Aline Mineiro this morning (24), in The Farm 13.

In the bedroom, lying on the bed, they were Valentina Francavilla and Rich Melquiades talking to both of them. bold, dayane revealed one more intimacy, while making gestures running his hand over private parts.