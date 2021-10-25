The Farm: After Jade Picon and Anitta, Gui Araújo exposes Duda Reis

Match? Nothing! Looks like Gui Araújo is in “The 13th Farm” just to talk about his relationships! after exposing jade picon and Anitta, at dawn this Monday (25) the influencer detailed his romance with Duda Reis.

in conversation with Rich Melquiades, Bill he said that the affair just didn’t work out with Dudley because there were many remnants of her relationship with Nego do Borel: “When she arrived in São Paulo it was me and the lary bottino in her house. We started to stay and never stopped,” said Gui. “And then why did you break up? Did they fight?” I wanted to know Rich.

“There are many remnants of her old relationship. We didn’t fight or anything, but it was a lot, like, how can I say? It was very like, in the morning, ‘you are the love of my life, I want to get married, have children, to be together forever’. And at night it was like ‘wow, I don’t know if I want to, I’m thinking’ and I don’t know what, then I didn’t have much confidence in this stop”.

Bill said he was in love with Dudley, so much so that at the time he planned a romantic trip to Fernando de Noronha.

“One day went by and she said ‘Oh, I don’t know if I want to go’ and then I said ‘ok, so get out of my life‘. Then I went, it had been two days and the lary called me ‘bro, the Dudley she wants to go there by surprise, she’s sorry, she can’t stand being away from you anymore’ and then she showed up there and we came back”, she said.

Rich he joked that he followed everything through the gossip pages. Bill he recalled: “I was very sick and out of nowhere she said ‘man, I can’t take it anymore, I’ll go after you wherever you are’. Then I said ‘beauty’. I was very happy and we lived 10 very happy days“.

See the repercussion:

Gui Araújo’s pocket mouth talking about Duda Reis now kkkkkkkkkkk the guy will leave the Farm hated by all ex — 💗 (@versaceway) October 25, 2021

gui already talked about anitta, jade, duda reis now gabi brandt take care — emerald (@dudaaisabela) October 25, 2021

Gui Araújo talking about Duda Reis and total shock of 0 people, who will be next?. — Fraan🧸🌈 (@FranGavassi) October 25, 2021

The guide Araújo has his tongue loose in this reality show, he talked about jade, Anitta and Duda reis’ agr — mixelly (@kechellym) October 25, 2021

duda reis seeing gui araujo talk about her too pic.twitter.com/O0g6wFFeRO — lala (@ninicIassy) October 25, 2021

Gui Araujo tells the same story, he only changes women, right? The stories are Jade, Duda reis, Anitta… Everyone crazy with love running after him… The ego —-& — talia 🧯• 🐑 (@Caprichombada) October 25, 2021

now on the camera in the bedroom, gui araujo saying that duda reis begged to stay with him. the same story he told about anitta. whoever listens thinks he has a honey dick #The farm — takes off the halter to talk to me (@julianasbzr) October 25, 2021

