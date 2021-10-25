The Farm or Secret Truths? People Discuss Tiago’s Penis Enlargement · TV News

Viewers who watched A Fazenda 13 during the night of Saturday (23) may have wondered if they were on the right streaming, as Record’s reality show was so spicy that it could easily be discussed in Secret Truths 2. The issue was Tiago Piquilo’s penis enlargement.

In a round of conversation with Arcrebiano de Araújo, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla, former members of the singer, discussed the need for surgery.

“Oh, Ti, between us like this… I don’t remember that you needed to,” asked Sol. According to her advisors, she had an affair with the artist in 2011. pedestrians burst out laughing.

Bil made the chat and put fuel on the gossip session. “Another bomb here on A Fazenda 13. Ah, Tiagão, He dropped it on the wheel”, joked the ex-participant of Big Brother Brasil 21. Valentina, then, fired: “Thank you, Brazil!”

“What’s up, Valen?” asked Solange, who heard “I don’t think so either” in response from Mouse’s former helper. Assuming plant, Tiago laughed at the situation and, embarrassed, called the two “fools”.

“You guys are too silly… They’re making fun of me,” said the victim of the story. Valentina and Solange made an exhibition of the singer’s past and said that he passed the squeegee: “only famous and big woman”.

See the video here:

