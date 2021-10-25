‘The lash was on the back of my soul’, vents woman victim of driver racism | Fantastic

“I left a professional event, around 5 pm, and requested an Uber. I waited, it was raining, and finally the car arrived and stopped about 20 meters from me. I approached the car, and this gentleman wouldn’t open the door. I showed my phone, identifying that I was the passenger, and he opened it and said that his car didn’t carry black tramps, that it wouldn’t carry people of my color, a tramp… white person try to imagine how it hurts a person’s soul”, said Maria, moved.

By note, Uber informed that it has disabled the driver and that it is available to collaborate with the investigations.

News reporter: You, in the video, said that it hurts the soul. What do you mean by that?

Mary: I meant that I’m hurt inside. The lash was on the back of my soul. On my back. I keep taking whipping. I keep being tied to the trunk.

These stories may expire from our social networks, but prejudice makes victims every day. Discrimination is present in 49,200 lawsuits in the country. Last year, the Court registered 31 thousand actions on the subject. This week, which ends, was nothing unusual. It was like any other week in Brazil.

