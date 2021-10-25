The secret of ‘Amélie Poulain’ success after 20 years: “It talks about positive things, about the pleasures of life” | Culture

Jean-Pierre Jeunet doesn’t seem tired of talking about Amélie Poulain. It has been doing this ever since the French film hit the box office in 2001, when the haircut of its protagonist, young Audrey Tautou, was copied to exhaustion, her poster hung in thousands of rooms, and her music was heard in the farthest corners. This year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film, he went back to work hard, without forgetting to delicatessen, who co-directed with Marc Caro and is turning 30 years old. “These two movies are in the front row. There are as many films as there are water molecules in Niagara Falls, but with these two I can say that I left a mark on the cinema”, said Jeunet, 68, hours before receiving this Friday the Palm Tree of Honor at Mostra de Valencia – Cinema of the Mediterranean, which ends this Sunday.

The Valencian festival, as before Cannes, which rejected the film in its official section, also remembered The fabulous destination of Amélie Poulain, a film that continues to be the subject of university theses. What was the secret to success? “One thing that touches everyone’s soul is that he is such a generous character, that he performs acts of generosity without asking for anything in return. Amelie it talks about positive things, about small pleasures in life, like reaching into a sack of seeds. And it contains a lot of funny stories, like the one about the garden dwarf who walks all over the world. There are also weird things, like when we see the heart beating, there’s also Audrey’s discovery, the music [de Yann Tiersen] it is extraordinary and there is a very romantic vision of Paris. It’s a mix of many different things.”

The film was a huge success, with more than 35 million viewers, set trends, created a style among the naive and the shimmering, cartoon aesthetic, saturated colors. It is one of the most influential French films of the 21st century, according to some publications. But it was also despised, called tacky, sweet and escapist, criticisms that have increased over time in feminist sectors, for example. They claim that the protagonist perpetuates the role of the traditional woman in search of the ideal man, the partner who solves all her problems, among other issues. One critic argued that in the Paris of Amelie no black or Arab characters appear, the city’s image has been whitewashed.

“The film speaks of positive things. There are a lot of violent movies that deal with violence and the negative stuff, there are many more. Doing something that is good for people, that is pleasant, without being too calculated, but rather spontaneous, is quite difficult. And at that time there was still no call feel good movie”, he explains. the director of Eternal love and alien —the resurrection, refers to the sub-genre of the film industry that encompasses films to “make the audience feel good”, among which they usually include Simply love, La La Land and Untouchables— the latter took from Amelie the top-grossing French film title in history.

“I haven’t started my deconstruction yet”, jokes Jeunet about the deficiencies attributed to Amelie. “Someone in the production was dedicated to counting the published reviews and found 450 positives and five negatives. There is one person, a critic, who always criticizes me. One day I woke up sweating in the morning because I had received a very positive review from him. And, in fact, in the film there are also Arab characters in the warehouse or at the stations, a lesbian approaches the protagonist… “.

Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the director of ‘Amélie’, this Friday in Valencia. Monica Torres

As a creator, Jeunet doesn’t like reality: “I feel more like a painter who wants to show the world in his own way, as in Turner’s paintings, things are seen differently than in reality. I really like animation cinema, filmmakers who transform the world, like Tim Burton and Jacques Tati. Filming reality seems to me as uninteresting as taking a photocopy. For that, it’s better to make documentaries, as Marc Caro told me. As a spectator, I like realistic cinema, like Mike Leigh’s, but as a filmmaker I don’t”.

He also doesn’t like to see so much controversy at all, in the news, on television networks, in movies, everything is labeled controversial. “If someone saw me like that with my head down, I could say that it is a disdain for Spanish cinema. Anyway”, he observes. Can’t talk about the controversy in France surrounding the film BAC Nord: under pressure, praised for his cinematographic language and disqualified for his supposed extreme right ideology, because he didn’t see him. neither saw Titan by Julia Ducournau, the innovative French film that moved and won the last Cannes Film Festival. “I saw the previous one and it was enough”, he says with a dismissive gesture, referring to the feature film Serious.

The director is now waiting to see how his latest feature film, produced by Netflix, resonates, bigbud. There is in it “artificial intelligence, robots, a future, also politics. I can only say that whoever likes my cinema will love it and whoever hates it will love to hate it,” he says.

