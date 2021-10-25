The Sun-like stars that devour the planets that orbit them

Lorenzo Spina

How rare is our Solar System? In the nearly 30 years since planets were discovered orbiting stars other than our Sun, we’ve found that planetary systems are common in the Galaxy.

However, many of them are quite different from the Solar System we know.

Planets in our Solar System revolve around the Sun in stable, nearly circular paths, suggesting that the orbits haven’t changed much since the planets formed.

But many planetary systems orbiting other stars have had a rather chaotic past.

The relatively calm history of our Solar System favored the development of life here on Earth.

In searching for alien worlds that might contain life, we can better select the objects of study if we have a way to identify systems that have had similar peaceful pasts.

Our international team of astronomers addressed this question in research published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

We found that between 20% and 35% of Sun-like stars devour their own planets, with 27% being the most likely percentage.

This suggests that at least a quarter of planetary systems orbiting Sun-like stars have had a rather chaotic and dynamic past.

Chaotic Stories and Binary Stars

Astronomers have observed several exoplanetary systems in which large or medium-sized planets move significantly.

The gravity of these migrating planets may also have disturbed the trajectories of other planets or even pushed them into unstable orbits.

In most of these very dynamic systems, it is also likely that some of the planets have fallen into their host star.

However, we didn’t know how common these chaotic systems were compared to quieter systems like ours, whose orderly architecture favored the development of life on Earth.

Even with the most accurate astronomical instruments available, it would be very difficult to resolve this issue by directly studying exoplanetary systems.

Instead, we analyze the chemical composition of stars in binary systems.

Binary systems are formed by two stars orbiting each other.

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech

The two stars usually form at the same time from the same gas, so we expect them to contain the same mixture of elements.

However, if a planet falls into one of the two stars, it will dissolve into the star’s outer shell.

This can change the star’s chemical makeup, which means that we see more elements that form rocky planets — like iron — than we would otherwise.

Traces of rocky planets

We inspect the chemical composition of 107 binary systems composed of Sun-like stars, analyzing the spectrum of light they produce.

From there, we established how many stars contained more planetary material than their companion star.

We also found three things that add to overwhelming evidence that the chemical differences observed between the binary pairs were caused by the ingestion of planets.

First, we find that stars with a thinner outer shell are more likely to be richer in iron than their companions.

This is consistent with the consumption of planets, as when planetary material is diluted into a thinner layer, it causes a greater change in the chemical composition of the layer.

Second, stars richer in iron and other rocky planet elements also contain more lithium than their companions.

Lithium is rapidly destroyed in stars while being conserved in planets.

So an abnormally high level of lithium in a star must have arrived after the star formed, which fits the idea that lithium was carried by a planet until it was eaten by the star.

Third, stars that contain more iron than their companions also contain more than similar stars in the Galaxy.

However, the same stars have a standard amount of carbon, which is a volatile element and therefore is not carried by rocks.

Therefore, these stars were chemically enriched by rocks, planets or planetary material.

The Search for Earth 2.0

These results represent a breakthrough for stellar astrophysics and exoplanet exploration.

Not only have we found that devouring planets can alter the chemical composition of sun-like stars, but also that a significant fraction of their planetary systems have had a very dynamic past, unlike our solar system.

Finally, our study opens up the possibility of using chemical analysis to identify stars that are more likely to host true analogues of our calm solar system.

There are millions of relatively close stars similar to the Sun.

Without a method to identify the most promising targets, the quest for Earth 2.0 will be, as the saying goes, like finding a needle in a haystack.

