The Sun-like stars that devour the planets that orbit them

by

  • Lorenzo Spina
  • The Conversation*

This conceptual illustration shows the Kepler-11 planetary system.

Credit, NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

How rare is our Solar System? In the nearly 30 years since planets were discovered orbiting stars other than our Sun, we’ve found that planetary systems are common in the Galaxy.

However, many of them are quite different from the Solar System we know.

Planets in our Solar System revolve around the Sun in stable, nearly circular paths, suggesting that the orbits haven’t changed much since the planets formed.

But many planetary systems orbiting other stars have had a rather chaotic past.