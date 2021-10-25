“The tires were gone,” says Verstappen of the final laps of the US F1 GP

Driver Max Verstappen stated that not much performance was left on his tires during the final laps of the US Grand Prix. The Dutchman was being chased by Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, for the lead of the race.

With newer tyres, Hamilton was able to close the gap to his rival in the championship, but failed to overtake Verstappen. With that, the Red Bull driver won the race and increased his lead in the drivers’ championship to 12 points.

After the GP, the Dutchman talked about Hamilton’s pressure and the condition of his tyres. “The entire race, the pressure was high, not knowing how fast Lewis was. We were very aggressive on the first stop after losing the lead at the start and again at the stop Lewis was within that reduction range so we had to respond, go early again.”

Switching to hard tires, Verstappen was forced to complete 26 laps for his final pass. As the laps went by, Verstappen began to struggle and got stuck behind Mick Schumacher before the final lap, which initially cost him time per lap.

However, Verstappen believes that the loss of time was stabilized by the DRS he received along the straight. “Two laps to go I had Haas in front of me, going to the last sector where I was at the front and, especially with worn tires, it’s not easy to follow.”

“Fortunately, he gave me that DRS, so whatever I lost, I think it stabilized a little bit because of that DRS. The last lap was to try to have a good first sector and start of the second sector, but it wasn’t easy because the tires were really finished, but yes, it’s incredible to win here”, concluded the pilot.