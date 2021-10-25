Thiago Monteiro loses to Sebastian Baez in the final in Buenos Aires | sneakers

After leaving four Argentines along the way, Thiago Monteiro walked briskly in search of his 7th career title. In his 10th participation in the finals, however, the number 1 Cearense in Brazil ended up being overtaken by an Argentine who is accredited as the executioner of some Brazilians on the circuit. A week after being champion of the Challenger III de Santiago over Felipe Meligeni, Sebastian Baez got the better of playing at home and lifted the Buenos Aires Challenger trophy by beating Monteiro by 2 sets to 0, partial 6/4, 6/0.

Thiago Monteiro in action at the Buenos Aires Challenger

No. 1 seed and 92nd in the ATP rankings, Monteiro fought for 1h15 to prevent the title of the Argentine, who came as the seventh favorite in the tournament. In 124th position in the world, Baez was unaware of the Brazilian and controlled the actions after a good start by the opponent. The first set was won in the tenth game, after a break in service, to finish 6-4.

On the way back to the second half, Monteiro was neutralized by the Argentine, who made three breaks in the service to seal the victory in all games, finishing 6-0, with 85% use in the first service. The victory should earn Baez 112th position in the world rankings.

Adversity on and off the court

With the vice-championship, Monteiro ends a campaign in which he overcame several adversities, both on and off the court. In the semifinals, the Brazilian’s game was interrupted due to the heavy rain that hit the Argentine capital on Saturday. Before that, he overcame a real battle over another Argentine, Tomás Etcheverry (#138), by 2 sets to 1, partial 6/4, 3/6 and 7/5. On the eve of the quarterfinals, he had his hotel room stolen, suffering a loss of over R$22,000.

– Today’s final was tough, Baez was very solid all the time. It didn’t give me any chance to feel good on court. No wonder he has a great year, with several titles. He is a player with a lot of quality. Overall, the week was positive. It was worth the games I played here and the overcoming in the matches, in addition to having defended some very important points in the ranking – analyzed the tennis player, who revealed muscle pain after the confrontation.

Thiago Monteiro wins and goes to the Challenger final in Buenos Aires

– I’ve been having an adductor discomfort for a few days now, so my coach, trainer and physiotherapist thought it was better to recover and prepare for the last tournaments of the year,” explained the 92nd in the ranking – he added.

Due to the pain in his leg, Monteiro is still evaluating his participation in the championships he still has to dispute. The Challenger in Lima, Peru, which takes place next week, should not include the Brazilian.

– I still don’t know if I’m going to play Guayaquil, but for Lima it would be a rush to arrive. I chose to come back better physically than to do everything in a hurry and end up losing confidence in what was achieved this week – he said.

With the vice-championship, Monteiro must lose positions in the world ranking, for not having defended the points conquered in the 2019 season, with the title in the Challenger of Lima. Even so, the classification for the decision already keeps the Brazilian in the Top 100 of the ATP. A feat justified by great performances on the circuit, such as the Challenger de Braga, in Lisbon, where he was champion.

The ranking position also earned him participation in the main draw of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, Calif., something that hasn’t happened in more than two years in tournaments of this level. After inheriting the spot after two withdrawals, he ended up being overtaken by the American Tennys Sandgren, number 102 in the world, who got the better of 2 sets to 0, partial 6/4, 6/3.

Thiago Monteiro with the Braga Challenger trophy