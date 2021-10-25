Thiaguinho on returning to Exaltasamba: ‘It’s inevitable’

During the Alta Horas program this Saturday, 23, singer Thiaguinho spoke about the possible return of the pagode group Exaltasamba: “It’s inevitable, there will be a day when we’ll go out together on the road singing again”. The singer, who was in the band for nine years, has pursued a solo career since 2012, the same year the group came to an end.

Thiaguinho also highlighted the public’s affection for the group and the work carried out at Exaltasamba. “What we did was very beautiful and stayed in people’s hearts. I understand when they find us together and ask if we’re coming back. I understand all this commotion because what we experienced was very beautiful,” he said.

The conversation took place in an interview with presenter Serginho Groisman. On the occasion, the singer and composer Péricles, who was also one of the main names of the Brazilian pagode group, participated in the chat about the possible return of Exaltasamba. The two recalled classics from the pagoda such as “Tá Vendo That Moon”, “Livre Pra Voar” and “Jogo de Seduction”.

After the separation of the group, Thiaguinho and Péricles went on a solo career, but continued with their friendship. In fact, the singer of “Pé Na Areia” took advantage of the program to declare himself and thank his friend for his support at the beginning of his career.

