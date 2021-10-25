Thiaguinho says that return is inevitable

Exaltasamba fans have a good reason to celebrate. During yesterday’s Altas Horas, on Globo, Thiaguinho admitted that the group may return to the stage in the near future.

Alongside Exalta Péricles’ former partner, the singer spoke about the commotion and affection he receives from the audience.

“It’s inevitable, there will be a day when we’ll go out together on the road singing again. Even because what we did was very beautiful and stayed in people’s hearts. I understand when they find us together and ask if we’re going back. all because it was very beautiful what people experienced,” he said.

Thiaguinho also took advantage of his participation in the program to thank the importance of Pericles in his life.

“We are seen together all the time. We are very happy to be able to say how much we love each other. I am extremely grateful for everything Pericles has done for me. Not only musically, but as a man. I joined Exalta at the age of 19 and I learned a lot,” he pointed out.

Péricles also spoke about his friend and said that Thiaguinho actively participates in his work.

“The gratitude I have for him is also very great, he actively participates in my work, all this time. So, it’s real. If it weren’t for real, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.