This has a name: understand what ageism is, age discrimination | it has a name

Have you ever stopped to think about why it’s considered inelegant to ask a woman’s age? At 39, Patricia went to a gynecologist for a routine consultation. At that time, she still didn’t plan to have children, and she told the doctor so.

“She looked at me and said, ‘I think 39 years old, the chances of getting pregnant are practically zero.’ Without taking any exams and without any kind of investigation at the time, he told me that and I believed him. In the first blunder I already got pregnant”, she says.

“I talk a lot: they say that life begins at 40, for me life began at 70”, says the writer Conceição Evaristo.

It was around this age that Conceição Evaristo received the highest awards of her career as a writer – but it was also at this age that she heard absurdities. It happened to Patricia, Conceição and so many others. And this has a name: ageism. It happens to women and men, but it is much more common to women.

“We place the value on women very focused on their appearance. A woman has a kind of obligation to be beautiful, to be sensual, to be elegant – and to be young”, says the professor at USP, Heloísa Buarque de Almeida.

In children’s stories, an old man is a wise old man – and an older woman is the witch. Another example: gray hair. A gray-haired man is not a subject, it is a sign of charm. And a white-haired woman?

And there are many people who, even when they are trying to pay a compliment, end up repeating age-old phrases.

“These are phrases that are often attempts at praise, but you realize that [a aparência] it is seen first before anything else”, comments presenter Fátima Bernardes.

This Has Name: See definition of terms shown in box

the reporter Ana Carolina Raimundi he listened to specialists and women to, in three episodes, reveal that finding the right word for uncomfortable situations can be a shortcut to heal wounds, improve self-esteem and even report a crime. See the first episode in the video above.