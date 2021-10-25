Tiago and Aline teams speak after cuddling

After accusations that Aline Mineiro and Tiago Piquilo were getting involved during an exchange of affection at the pool, the team of pedestrians from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) spoke on social networks and released a clarification note repudiating speculation and reaffirming the friendship between them.
Tiago’s team communicated that all accusations were being collected and forwarded to the legal sector.
At another point, they repudiate the situation and claim that there is nothing but friendship between pawns.
Aline’s team also took a stand in relation to the negative repercussions of the facts and stated that the person only nurtures a feeling of friendship for the countryman.
understand the case
Aline Mineiro insisted and Tiago Piquilo massaged his feet during a swim in the pool, at dawn today, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).
The pair was talking when the ex-panicat asked the countryman to massage his feet. “Don’t you like my foot? Massage my foot,” Aline said. “You’re kidding, aren’t you?”, James replied with laughter.
After the attacks, the singer ended up giving in and massaging the girl’s feet.
