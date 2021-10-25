Tiago and Aline teams speak after cuddling

After accusations that Aline Mineiro and Tiago Piquilo were getting involved during an exchange of affection at the pool, the team of pedestrians from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) spoke on social networks and released a clarification note repudiating speculation and reaffirming the friendship between them.

Tiago’s team communicated that all accusations were being collected and forwarded to the legal sector.

We’re getting all the screenshots of the absurd accusations they’re making about Tiago in relation to Aline and they’re all being forwarded to our legal department. Accusations completely clueless and without any EVIDENCE. You are pushing any limit! Bizarre! — Tiago Piquilo (@TiagoPiquilo) October 25, 2021

Slander and defamation are CRIMES. Exceeds all game limits in a reality show. You may not like it, not root for it, call it a plant… But accusing certain things of a friendship with another participant is absurd. Do not think that the internet is lawless land. — Tiago Piquilo (@TiagoPiquilo) October 25, 2021

They can send it in the DM to us whenever they see these accusation tweets. Take a print and send it. Even with the accounts closed or tweets deleted later, we were able to get legal action on it! He arrives! — Tiago Piquilo (@TiagoPiquilo) October 25, 2021

At another point, they repudiate the situation and claim that there is nothing but friendship between pawns.

We do not condone any kind of attack on participant Aline, nor do we agree with the blaming of her in this whole situation. We are watching FULL videos of all the times when pedestrians are together and it is clear that there is NOTHING but + — Tiago Piquilo (@TiagoPiquilo) October 25, 2021

Aline’s team also took a stand in relation to the negative repercussions of the facts and stated that the person only nurtures a feeling of friendship for the countryman.

understand the case

Aline Mineiro insisted and Tiago Piquilo massaged his feet during a swim in the pool, at dawn today, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The pair was talking when the ex-panicat asked the countryman to massage his feet. “Don’t you like my foot? Massage my foot,” Aline said. “You’re kidding, aren’t you?”, James replied with laughter.

After the attacks, the singer ended up giving in and massaging the girl’s feet.