Tiago Nunes recognizes the Ceará fans’ dissatisfaction and says that the Fortaleza campaign “hinder”

In a press conference after the goalless draw with Juventude-RS, last Saturday, 23, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the 28th round of Serie A, coach Tiago Nunes admitted that Ceará could have performed better on the field, he acknowledged the fans’ dissatisfaction with the current phase and said that the campaign by arch-rival Fortaleza “hinder”.

The result in the direct confrontation against Alviverde was Alvinegro’s 14th tie in the Brazilian Championship – more than half of the 27 games played. The commander highlighted the difficulty of the clash, pointed out the superiority of the owners of the house and said he was careful to shield the group of athletes from criticism.

“Yes, we could have presented better football. It is important to mention once again: the idea in the first half was to be a team a little stronger physically to compete. We knew we were going to face a direct opponent, we entered with all our mental disposition and physics to try to make a good game, but there are times when the opponent is better than us. And that happened, the opponent beat us. If it were so simple, just add one plus one equals two… But many times you it has circumstances that refer to the human being, which has variants that are not controllable. I am very careful in protecting our cast, protecting our work, protecting our group,” said Nunes.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject

Following the response, the coach pondered that Fortaleza’s performance in 2021 increases the crowd’s demand on Grandpa’s performance in Brasileirão. Tricolor is among the top five since the beginning of the competition and reached the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, while Porangabuçu’s team tries to move away from the relegation zone.

“I know that Ceara fans are not happy, they are dissatisfied, not only because of the campaign, which had a much greater expectation of competing at another level within the competition, and also because of the moment that our rival (Fortaleza) is going through, I know that this also interferes with the issue of our fans. But we have to keep our feet on the ground, know that we have a competitive group, which is able, yes, to pursue the goals that were set by the direction. evolve, improve, in several aspects, mainly in our mentality”, he added.

A little over a month ago, on Rádio Bandeirantes, coach Guto Ferreira had already stated that he had not understood the resignation of Ceará, at the end of August, and revealed that he had heard comparisons to the work of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, coach of Fortaleza.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags