Tiago Piquilo’s penis becomes a topic between Solange and Valentina

WL! Solange Gomes got laughs from the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13”, from Record TV, when commenting on the penile surgery of Tiago piquilo. Quite outspoken, on the afternoon of last Saturday, October 23, the peoa did not hide her curiosity about the topic and asked a series of questions about the procedure, in addition to poking the singer when commenting on the current size of his private part.

“Your physiotherapy [peniana], what’s it like?” asked the ex-muse of the 1990s. “Normal”, explained Tiago. “Back and forth?” she asked. “Yes, back and forth, up and down,” he replied.

Not satisfied, Solange wanted to know even more. “Every day?” he asked. “Every day, 12 minutes,” he clarified.

Then, still in the conversation, both Solange and Valentina Francavilla told that, as they remember, the countryman did not need surgery. “But, Ti, between us. I remember you didn’t have to. Needed?” Sol teased. “I don’t think so either,” added Valentina. Tiago was all embarrassed while being teased by Bil Araújo. “Another bomb on Fazenda radio”, joked the ex-BBB.

SEE TOO:

Tiago laments punishment for penis physiotherapy in A Fazenda: ‘Shame’

The Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco hits Tiago’s penis ‘Doeu’

A Fazenda 13: Find out what motivated the end of the affair between Valentina and Tiago Piquilo

PUNISHMENT AFTER PENIS PHYSIOTHERAPY

Alone in the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”, (Record TV), James Piquilo followed crestfallen after taking a serious punishment in reality. At the beginning of last Thursday, October 21st, the pedestrians learned that since the beginning of the program, the country people change in the reserved area. Therefore, they should be without any type of protein for 48 hours.

Despite that, Tati Breaks Shack arrived to try to comfort the singer while he was visibly still upset. She stated that he was not okay, encouraging him to vent.

“Today was the day of shame for me, right”, began the pawn. Then he remembered how often he’d made the same mistake – changing his clothes in a private place. In this way, he also blamed himself for the seriousness of the fact, which took part of the food from fellow gamers.

“Get it wrong once, fine. Missing two, three, it’s fuck*. […] You ran out of food because of me. This is very strong”, he vented.

Read+: Aline Mineiro reveals conversation with employee of A Fazenda 13

Once again trying to raise her friend’s self-esteem, the funkeira remembered the punishment that Rich Melquiades took it on purpose inside the house, when he took the microphone to speak, drawing the attention of colleagues throughout the game. Furthermore, he also said that no one will go hungry, they just need to reorganize their diet.

“We didn’t run out of food, we ran out of protein. Everyone eating, eating well. Come back on Saturday. It’s the law of the game. If it weren’t for you, it would be me, anyone else. The worst was that one, with no gas, no water and a closed door”, he explains.

Piquilo regretted the fact once more. He also said that he doesn’t even have the courage to reach out to his friends and talk about it. “I didn’t even have the courage to apologize out of shame”, he concluded.

Read+: João Guilherme comments on the alleged betrayal of his ex, Jade Picon, with Gui Araújo

UNDERSTAND

Last Thursday, October 21st, the day started busy in A Fazenda. After running out of salt and also out of coffee, the pedestrians received yet another punishment. Now, they will be 48 hours without being able to eat meat.

The punishment was caused by James Piquilo I would have changed swim trunks in the booth.

“Heads up! It is forbidden to change any item of clothing inside the booth. For non-compliance with the rule, the whole group will be punished and you will be without meat for 48 hours”, was the information sent by the production.

Erasmus questioned whether this was at dawn and James spoke up, saying that it could have been caused by him.

Poll A Fazenda: Who do you want to be on reality?

“I did the process I do all month to put the swimsuit in my pocket after physical therapy,” he said. The singer said that, due to the surgery he performed on his penis, he needs to undergo physical therapy in the bathroom.

During this process, he explained what might have happened.

“I take it off and put it (swim trunks) out here. I do physical therapy every day because of the surgery, I change my clothes and that’s it. It’s strange, they only saw each other now because I’ve been doing this since I got here”, he revealed.

Vote in the poll and say who is your favorite pawn or pawn (a) to become the great champion (ã) of A “Fazenda 13”.

This poll is now closed! Check the result:

MAIN NEWS:

Jade Picon speaks out after controversy with Gui Araújo: ‘I was exposed’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want a Child Together

Telethon: Without Silvio Santos, AACD campaign hits R$ 30 million. See how it went!

Adele confesses to ‘crush’ in Prince Harry

Netflix is ​​’not happy’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Jealous? Salma Hayek reveals that she tends to go through her husband’s cell phone