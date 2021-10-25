Today’s horoscope: October 25, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Monday, October 25, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Be careful not to over-intellectualize your relationship, as these attitudes can sabotage you. As we saw in your horoscopes in October 2021, your openness to new ideas is the focus of your activities today, but your daily projects can be affected by your lack of perseverance.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-52-87-72-19-86-57
Bull
Your emotional security becomes the main objective of the decisions you are making this week. You want to take firm action, look for safe bets, and find the most stable option.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-97-79-11-77-96-34
Twins
Whether you’re starting a new romantic story or looking for a new partner, during October you’ll opt for one who shows a willingness to commit, someone who is charming and pleasant in social situations who has an air of dignity and grace.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 30-60-10-8-55-92-67
Cancer
Today is a day when you are feeling everything that moves around you, even on the subtle plane, so trust your intuition. Be guided by your hunches, especially if you get a signal or have a dream that confirms how you feel.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 85-78-64-7-84-0-71
Lion
The weekend was to explore your creative and artistic talents, it’s a time of great inspiration. This Monday, be careful, because these days the people closest to you can feel incomparable, distant or selfish, be careful what you say and how you say it.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 32-75-73-16-81-65-54
Virgin
Please avoid being too hard on yourself this beginning of the week, you don’t have to, and can’t, be perfect. Letting your guard down can be a good strategy from time to time, especially if you need help or support from others.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 26-66-68-88-21-33-63
Lb
It’s a day when you really enjoy any outdoor activity, from taking a walk to something more extreme, like jumping the zipline. Routine suffocates you so that you opt for new experiences and adventures.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 42-28-94-35-36-25-99
Scorpion
October is the ideal month to meet or approach someone who manages money, an accountant, a banker, a financial advisor. If you’re willing, today can be a day of renewal, and the changes shouldn’t be dramatic or overwhelming, so transform what you need from your reality.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 4-82-76-6-41-80-74
Sagittarius
Emotionally, you can be more distant, especially if you don’t feel committed within your personal relationships. You may have some emotional clashes this Monday, October 25th.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 3-24-39-95-91-89-9
Capricorn
If anyone needs help, this weekend you’ll be the first to jump in and take over your homework. Because your sense of service is very active and you’ll like to feel useful.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-90-1-29-59-12-48
Aquarium
If you’re starting a relationship, October can make its way with someone who was your friend and who you now begin to see with different eyes. Today is a day when you are taking good care of your physical and personal image.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 58-93-53-83-45-22-37
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fishes
Use the week to put your house in order, fix your car, reorganize things around the house, visit your parents, etc. Get organized for this week to enjoy your home and family.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-18-50-46-23-61-47
Related