Tom Brady Becomes #1 to Roll 600 Touchdowns in NFL, Bucs Beat Bears | football

Tom Brady’s longevity allows him to achieve milestones that once seemed impossible for an NFL player. When he met Mike Evans for a touchdown in Sunday’s match against the Chicago Bears, Brady became the first quarterback in history to reach the 600-pass mark for a career touchdown.

And most importantly, the achievement came in a victory. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ignored the Bears and won 38-3. Tom Brady left the game with 602 passes for TD in his career, having scored four in Sunday’s game, three for Mike Evans.

The most unusual of the 600 touchdown mark was Evans not knowing it was the record, giving the ball to a fan in the stands. A Bucs employee went to the man and managed to negotiate to get it back, offering him another oval ball and an autographed jersey.

According to Ken Goldin, a specialist in sporting goods auction, this ball could reach more than US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.8 million) in the market.

There are 59 in the Buccaneers jersey so far and 541 for the New England Patriots, a team he defended for 19 years and won six Super Bowls. These numbers refer only to the regular season, check the ranking:

Top 10 – NFL TD Passes quarterback Passes for TD 1 Tom Brady* 602 two Drew Brees 571 3 Peyton Manning 539 4 Brett Favre 508 5 Aaron Rodgers* 424 6 Philip Rivers 421 7 Dan Marino 420 8 Ben Roethlisberger* 403 9 Eli Manning 366 10 Matt Ryan* 357

*-quarterbacks still active in the NFL

Tom Brady’s favorite target, of course, is Rob Gronkowski. The tight end received 89 passes to the quarterback’s TD, which places him handily as Brady’s biggest recipient of touchdowns. Randy Moss come back with 39 and Julian Edelman complete the “podium” with 36.

The match also set another record: the one with the biggest age difference between the two starting quarterbacks. At 44, Tom Brady was born 21 years and 214 days before Justin Fields, who is just 22.

The Bears started with the ball but got nothing more than a 3 and out. After a good punt return that has already put the Bucs on the attacking field, Leonard Fournette raced into the end zone, opening 7-0 for Tampa Bay.

The two teams traded punts in the following campaigns until Justin Fields launched an intercept. Tom Brady seized the opportunity and scored his 599th regular-season touchdown pass for Chris Godwin, making it 14-0.

Chicago made another turnover shortly thereafter. Justin Fields fumbled, forced by Shaq Barrett and recovered by Vita Vea. The Bucs once again didn’t waste the opportunity and Brady connected with Mike Evans for the touchdown, the 600th of the quarterback’s regular season career, opening 21-0.

The day was not easy for Fields. Before the break the freshman suffered another fumble, his third turnover of the match, forced by Jason Pierre-Paul and recovered by Shaq Barrett. This time, however, the Bucs failed to take advantage, missing the field goal after retrieving the ball.

In the next campaign Chicago managed to make enough progress to convert a field goal. Soon after, Tampa responded with another Tom Brady touchdown to Mike Evans, opening 28-3. And before the break there would still be time to another TD from Brady to Evans, making 35 to 3.

With 35-3 on the scoreboard, the Chicago Bears would literally need to equal the biggest comeback in NFL history to win the game. In 1991 the Bills were also down by 32 points, but managed to overturn the Houston Oilers.

Achieving this feat was impossible after Justin Fields released two interceptions, one early in the third quarter and one in the first play of the final 15 minutes. It didn’t take long for the Bucs to put reserves on the field and the team won by 38-3.

the quarterbacks Tom Brady (TB) Justin Fields (CHI)* attempted passes 36 31 complete passes 20 21 yards 211 180 Touchdowns 4 0 intercepts 0 3 Rating 109.8 43.1

*- Justin Fields suffered three fumbles, two recovered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return to the field next Sunday (31) in New Orleans against the Saints at 17:25. On the same day the Chicago Bears will receive the San Francisco 49ers at 2pm at Soldier Field.

Other Sunday Results