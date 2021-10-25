Torcida do Galo sings loudly, and Cuiabá Player can’t hear a reporter’s question – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Playback / Premiere Clayson was interviewed after a loss to Galo, but could not hear the question

The Cuiabá Clayson player was selected to give an interview after the match against Atlético, in Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship, but he could not hear the question from the reporter for Premiere, Globo’s subscription channel, because, in the background, the fans of Galo sang loudly (see video).

The reporter asks the attacking midfielder the question, but he signals twice by pointing to his ear that he can’t hear. On the agenda, the reporter commented that Cuiabá is a team that steals points from the other members of the G-6, but that against Galo they failed to score.

See the video:

Clayson from Cuiabá just can’t do an interview because Galo’s fans won’t let him listen pic.twitter.com/iaxVwK8Ioj — polado (@polado_2) October 24, 2021

On the field, Galo beat Cuiabá, by 2-1. Hulk and Jair scored the goals for Atlético, who add three more points and open an 11 advantage over Fortaleza, second placed in the Brazilian Championship.

In the next round of competition, Atlético will face Flamengo, at Maracanã.

