Treasury Direct: inflation bond rates go up and some fixed rate bonds go down in this 2nd; market expects new Selic highs

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – This Monday (25) session is marked by the repercussions of investors around another speech by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, defending the change in the spending ceiling rule, in an interview given yesterday (24).

Amid a more uncertain fiscal scenario, financial agents are also calling for a firmer monetary adjustment by the Central Bank. In this morning’s Focus report, the market showed that it expects a 1.25 percentage point hike for the benchmark interest rate at this week’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting. Higher Selic and official inflation are also expected by the end of this year and 2022.

In this context, the public bond market traded via Tesouro Direto operates without a single direction at the beginning of this week. The rates offered by fixed-rate papers are falling this morning, while those linked to inflation are up.

Among inflation-linked securities, in the first update of the day, the real return paid by the IPCA+ Treasury with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 5.46% per year, against 5.34% seen in the previous session.

The same situation occurred with inflation-linked securities maturing in 2035 and 2045. The real remuneration offered by these securities increased from 5.22% on Friday afternoon (22), to 5.39% per annum at the opening negotiations.

In the case of preset papers, the return paid for paper maturing in 2031 was 12.08% per year, compared to 11.99% registered in the previous session. At the same time, the interest paid on the bond maturing in 2024 was 11.69%, down from 11.87% seen on Friday afternoon.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday morning (25):

Increase of 1.25 point in the Copom

In the week in which the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets and decides on the new Selic level, the financial market showed that it expects a firmer stance from the Central Bank in conducting monetary policy, given the worsening fiscal situation.

According to the Focus report released this Monday (25), the expectation is now for a 1.25 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next Copom meeting, to be held this Wednesday (27), raising interest rates to 6, 25% to 7.50% per year. Last week, bets fell on an increase of 1 point, to 7.25% per year.

The financial market also raised estimates for the base interest rate at the end of this year, from 8.25% to 8.75% per year. For 2022, interest estimates were also adjusted, from 8.75% to 9.50% per annum, as well as for 2023, from 6.50% to 7.00% per annum.

Projections for inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021 are also higher, for the 29th week, from 8.69% to 8.96%. Economists also raised their estimates for the indicator in 2022, for the 14th consecutive time, from 4.18% to 4.40%.

Paulo Guedes’ speeches

On the political scene, investors echo the interview given by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy. Yesterday (24), the minister defended once again the federal government’s decision to change the spending ceiling rule to enable the payment of R$ 400 in Brazil Aid by December 2022.

Along with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Guedes said it was necessary to “moderate the speed of the fiscal landing” to serve the most fragile population at the moment, and defended the reforms so that the country has fiscal solidity.

According to him, a possible approval of the administrative reform would bring savings of R$ 300 billion over the next eight to ten years, compared to the expense of R$ 30 billion for Auxílio Brasil to reach R$ 400.

At 5 pm, Guedes will participate in the launch of the “Green Growth Program”, an event that should be closely monitored by the market.

According to a report from Folha de São Paulo, members of the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Economy, who remained in the portfolio even after the summit’s disbandment, assess that the situation is calmer after Guedes’ stay was confirmed.

The technicians, however, assess that the environment is still concerned with the fragility of the fiscal framework, since the rules for controlling the Budget are vulnerable.

international scene

Meanwhile, on the external scenario, the main US futures indices show mixed results early this Monday morning. Investors follow the release of more balance sheets in the United States.

So far, of the 117 companies that are part of the S&P 500 that have already reported earnings, 84% had results above expectations, according to information from Refinitiv. The companies that make up the index are expected to grow 35% in the third quarter.

In China, according to the Bloomberg, some creditors of a bond owned by Chinese developer Evergrande received interest before the grace period ended on Saturday. The amount had not been paid last month.

