Trisul releases mixed operating data and XP predicts 110% upside

THE Trisul (TRIS3) released mixed operational data – according to XP Investments — in the third quarter of this year.

According to the broker, in a report, the results were fueled by solid releases, but, as they were centralized at the end of the quarter, they affected the company’s sales speed negatively.

With the dissemination of results, XP maintained its buy recommendation for TRIS3, with a target price of R$14 — an upside of approximately 110% from the last closing.

Trisul’s Results

Trisul reached the milestone of R$304 million in launches in 3Q21, an increase of 22%. As a result, the company totaled R$ 1.045 billion in 9M21, against R$ 568 million in the same period last year.

On the negative side, net sales dropped 33%, reaching R$165 million in 3Q21.

“It is important to mention that a significant part of Trisul’s launches occurred at the end of the quarter, negatively affecting sales velocity, reaching 10% in 3Q21 vs. 15% in 2Q21”, said Renan Manda and Ygor Altero, analysts who signed the report.

For XP, this result still reflects a healthy demand in the middle and high-income segment and for Trisul’s products, “despite concerns about the interest rate outlook for real estate financing”.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.