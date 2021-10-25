UFC: Vettori says Borrachinha’s weight problem “was a little trap” | combat

– It was a very solid performance. I’m glad I didn’t let all that tension before the fight make me believe he wasn’t ready, that he didn’t train, that he came fat or wasn’t taking it seriously. It was a little trap. He was ready – said Vettori at the press conference after the event.

Although he kept the idea of ​​making the fight happen at any weight and not having problems fighting in different categories, Vettori sent a message to the next opponents. He hopes to deal with a situation quite different from the one that Borrachinha has imposed on him.

– He was big. I can handle anyone. Being a medium weight, we are very big (…). I don’t care about the weight, I can handle anyone. The cage is my home, this is my sport. I don’t care how overweight you are. But, that being said, don’t appear overweight. This is for my next opponent. Don’t appear overweight because you know I’m going to fight and I’m still going to beat you.

With the victory, Vettori turned the page of defeat to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, for whom he lost in June, when he lost on points. He doesn’t expect to fight for the belt again in the wake, but has warned that if anything goes wrong for Adesanya or Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, on February 12, 2022, he’ll be ready.

– W***, can’t you run with a torn bicep to cut weight? What excuse is this? This makes no sense! No, (I don’t believe him). You can do almost anything with a biceps break, it has nothing to do with weight. You could have said, “I couldn’t play anything with my right hand because of a biceps tear” but not, “I couldn’t cut weight with a biceps tear.”