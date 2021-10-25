US-Mexico border has record number of Brazilian families held – International

O number of families who tried to enter illegally in the US broke a record in the last 12 months – a fiscal year that runs from October 2020 to September 2021 –, with 483,846 reaching the US borders. Many immigrants try to enter the US alone, but most do so with their families, and the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) computes the data separately.

Of the 56,881 Brazilians detained on the border with Mexico, number that is a historical record, eight times higher than the one reported in the previous year, most traveled with their family — 43,867 or 75.5% — and another 12,898 tried to complete the route on their own. The rest were minors and unaccompanied children, according to CBP data.

“What was once almost an exclusively Mexican migration changed, in 2019, with the number of people from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Poverty and violence were the main motivators. Another big difference was the strategy of traveling as a family, which increases the total numbers”, says Gabrielle Oliveira, a professor at the Faculty of Education at Harvard.

Traveling as a family, according to the professor, theoretically increases the chance of staying in the US. “Qualitative research shows, for example, a school district where the number of Brazilian children arriving at schools has tripled. So there are more family units arriving than adults alone”, he explains.

The immigration crisis in the US has been breaking records due to three factors: pandemic, economic difficulties in the countries of origin and the inauguration of the president Joe Biden , which promised to take a more humane approach but continues to adopt policies from its predecessor, Donald Trump, such as mass deportation.

This fiscal year, the US has already registered the arrival of 1.9 million migrants. In the same period last year, there were 646 thousand. In 2019, 859 thousand. Among the migrants were the Brazilian Maria and Roberta – who asked to have their real names preserved. The dream of a better life, R$ 30,000 spent on the crossing and different destinations separate their story. Maria was deported to the Haiti with her Haitian daughter and husband. Roberta spent three months in prison before reaching Massachusetts.

After Mexicans, the second largest group of barred migrants – 367,000 people – includes Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans and Brazilians. According to US customs, in fiscal year 2021, 58,059 Brazilians were detained, more than the sum of the previous three years, when 45,000 tried to cross the border.

Coyote Planned Trip

When Roberta, 33, decided to leave Espírito Santo, her idea was to take her 7-year-old son with her, but when she got the trip at the last minute, she decided to leave him with her mother. When she arrived in the US, she was arrested with other immigrants and spent 97 days before she could find her relatives who live in Massachusetts. “If I were with him (son), I wouldn’t even be in prison for 7 days, but I was afraid of life with him here because it’s not an easy life. I miss it, cry, but there are people who think it’s all easy. It’s not, you have to work hard”, he says.

With Italian citizenship, Roberta believed that she would arrive in the US through the border with Mexico and would be able to stay there. He got the script with a coyote (people who charge to make the crossing) still in Espírito Santo and paid R$30,000 because “he was an old acquaintance of the family”.

The Brazilian left her native land in May, but only arrived in Massachusetts two months ago. After a flight to Mexico, he started the crossing with five more people to the US border. “I walked a little, went through a desert, walked about 30 minutes, 15 of which through the sand, went over the bridge and walked a little longer knowing that at any moment we could be caught. The crossing was smooth, until the moment we were caught”.

When she was arrested, Roberta had her passport confiscated, was searched and was interrogated. Then she was taken to a cell. “I stayed in this cell for two days with few people, then the movement began to take it out of one cell and put it in another. On the fourth day they took us to a tent, we got some burritos there, some fruit. There was a mattress for each person and a draw was made to see who was going to take a bath”, recalls the Brazilian.

After a few days, she was put on a bus and believed she would be released. “Nobody says what’s going to happen, there was no point in even asking. We were handcuffed, hands, feet and waist, locked together. After 15 minutes we arrived where a plane was and we thought we were going to a better place. So we arrived at a prison, we had a snack, we had tests and I went to a new cell, with a lot of rules, bad people. When it was 4 o’clock in the morning, they shouted ‘breakfast’ and we had to go down and pick up or miss the meal. The bathroom was a square with 6 very hot showers because it had no temperature control, my head was full of bruises”.

Roberta managed to contact the family eight days after arriving in the US. In prison, he could make 15-minute calls and could talk to his mother and son. She says that while she was in prison, she shared a cell with Cubans, Venezuelans and Haitians, with whom she talked a little, but that she went through crying spells and needed to take an antidepressant. “It’s agonizing, you think you’ll never leave there again, it’s psychological pressure.”

One morning, the Brazilian was called, took the covid-19 test and was sent to a church shelter. “’Here you are free’, that’s what they said so I called my uncle, who bought a ticket and left”, he says, remembering the rosary he took with him from Brazil. Now, Roberta waits for the hearings to try to get the documents needed to stay in the US.

Deportation and virtual kitty

Maria took a flight from São Paulo to Mexico with her 1-year-old daughter and a Colombian friend on September 15th. Arriving in the capital, she bought a ticket to a city on the US border and found her husband, Haitian Carlos. From there, the three headed towards Texas, as reported to the state earlier this month.

Carlos had left the capital of São Paulo on July 5, took a flight to Campo Grande, from there he continued walking and on boats to Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Panama. “He spent three days walking through the forest (Darién jungle) without food, only what he had in his backpack. He saw many people dying because they have to climb mountains, face currents and many cannot. He arrived with his leg all bruised, he even sent me a photo of his swollen leg,” says Maria.

In Mexico, the family hired a coyote. “He (coyote) had to pay the police and negotiate our departure from the country. In all the countries that my husband arrived before that, it was necessary to pay fees to the police”, explains the Brazilian.

“I arrived and we crossed the border. We surrendered and spent four days in Texas, sleeping on a sheet on the floor. There were a lot of people from everywhere, more than five thousand people. Everyone made tents. We bet everything we had on this goal, we saw several friends succeed”.

The family was deported to Haiti, where they have been for nearly a month. The couple’s 1-year-old daughter hasn’t eaten properly since she left Brazil and started taking home remedies prepared by Carlos’ family.

The three try to return to the country and now have a virtual kitty created by Maria’s godmother. “The money we had saved, roughly R$30,000, we spent. We don’t know how to get back to Brazil, we don’t even have a place to live, as we left the occupation we used to live behind, we don’t have a home. I have to go back to my parents’ house until I get organized”, says Maria.