Valentina Francavilla raises suspicions of pregnancy and confesses her fear

As in other reality shows, the participants of The Farm 2021 they are isolated from the outside world and from contact with outsiders. Even so, Valentina Francavilla is suspicious of a possible pregnancy and talked about this with Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes.

The girl with pink hair said that her period is late and confessed that this fact made her worried: “Let’s see how long this litany of not wanting to go down will last”.

Tati assumed that this delay in “going down” was something emotional and added: “If it’s emotional, it will come”. However, the famous also thought about the hypothesis that Valentina was really expecting a baby: “And another thing, I’ll tell you… If you see coffee sludge, sorry”.

Mouse’s former stage assistant heard everything and vented about her menstrual cycle before entering the farm: “You don’t know… The hotel (menstruation) you came to, because you came before the hotel, it was coffee sludge”.

Inside the headquarters of A Fazenda, Valentina didn’t get involved with anyone, despite the old thing with Tiago Piquilo, and the production supplies condoms and other methods of preservatives. On the outside of the reality show, the now confined is not dating anyone at the moment. The contestant for the R$1.5 million prize has a 3-year-old son named Giuseppe.

Recently, the Italian became the target of debauchery by Gui Araújo, who shot: “Valentina doesn’t do anything in here. Just dye your hair. It doesn’t do anything, bro. Just take medicine, old man. It didn’t make any animal. Just heat up a hot water bottle and take her medicine. Okay, everyone has their quirks, but don’t wash a dish, don’t make a drink or use a broom, bro. Never did anything to be remembered”.

“Valentina just drinks coffee and screams. Impressive, old man. She’s a person I’ve known for a long time, activity, grinding mill. Now, I don’t know what happened, she closed up with the guys there and said she didn’t understand the game (…) She eats pills”, concluded the former MTV.