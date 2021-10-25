Vasco’s chances of access drop to 15%; Coritiba reaches 97%, and Botafogo has 92% | brazilian series b

Now there are seven rounds to the end of Serie B at the Brazilian Nationals, and the accounts with an eye on access and against relegation are increasingly narrowing.

In the dispute for the G-4, nine teams still dream of a place in the elite. The best projections, according to the website “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, are for Coritiba, Botafogo and Avaí. Vasco, in turn, lost a little space by tying 2-2 with Nautico this Sunday, after opening 2-0.

At the bottom of the table, 10 are still at risk of falling – including Cruzeiro.

1 of 1 Coritiba, Bota, Avaí and Goiás are part of Z-4; Brasil-RS, Confiança, Vitória and Londrina are on the Z-4 ​​— Photo: ge Coritiba, Bota, Avaí and Goiás are part of Z-4; Brasil-RS, Confiança, Vitória and Londrina are on the Z-4 ​​— Photo: ge

The victories achieved in the round placed Coritiba, Botafogo and Avaí with a 97%, 92% and 79% chance, respectively. Goiás closes the G-4, with 69%, while Vasco’s chances dropped from 19% to 15%.

In the fight against sticking, the lantern Brazil continues with a 99% risk of falling. Confidence (85%), Vitória (81%) and Londrina (74%) complete the Z-4. The distance to others threatened is great. After them appears Brusque, with 30%.

+ CLICK HERE and see the complete Series B classification

Who breathed well was the Ponte Preta after beating Remo away from home 1-0 this Sunday. Rehabilitation after four games without a win reduced Macaca’s risk from 22% to 13%.

See the teams’ chances of access:

1st Coritiba: 97% – 57 points

2nd Botafogo: 92% – 55 points

3rd Avaí: 79% – 53 points

4th Goiás: 69% – 51 points

5th CRB: 34% – 50 points

6th Vasco: 15% – 47 points

7th Guarani: 5% – 46 points

8th CSA: 5% – 45 points

9th Nautical: 4% – 45 points

Check out the teams at risk of relegation: