Vasco’s chances of access drop to 15%; Coritiba reaches 97%, and Botafogo has 92% | brazilian series b

Now there are seven rounds to the end of Serie B at the Brazilian Nationals, and the accounts with an eye on access and against relegation are increasingly narrowing.
In the dispute for the G-4, nine teams still dream of a place in the elite. The best projections, according to the website “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, are for Coritiba, Botafogo and Avaí. Vasco, in turn, lost a little space by tying 2-2 with Nautico this Sunday, after opening 2-0.
At the bottom of the table, 10 are still at risk of falling – including Cruzeiro.
Coritiba, Bota, Avaí and Goiás are part of Z-4; Brasil-RS, Confiança, Vitória and Londrina are on the Z-4 — Photo: ge
The victories achieved in the round placed Coritiba, Botafogo and Avaí with a 97%, 92% and 79% chance, respectively. Goiás closes the G-4, with 69%, while Vasco’s chances dropped from 19% to 15%.
In the fight against sticking, the lantern Brazil continues with a 99% risk of falling. Confidence (85%), Vitória (81%) and Londrina (74%) complete the Z-4. The distance to others threatened is great. After them appears Brusque, with 30%.
+ CLICK HERE and see the complete Series B classification
Who breathed well was the Ponte Preta after beating Remo away from home 1-0 this Sunday. Rehabilitation after four games without a win reduced Macaca’s risk from 22% to 13%.
See the teams’ chances of access:
- 1st Coritiba: 97% – 57 points
- 2nd Botafogo: 92% – 55 points
- 3rd Avaí: 79% – 53 points
- 4th Goiás: 69% – 51 points
- 5th CRB: 34% – 50 points
- 6th Vasco: 15% – 47 points
- 7th Guarani: 5% – 46 points
- 8th CSA: 5% – 45 points
- 9th Nautical: 4% – 45 points
Check out the teams at risk of relegation:
- 20th Brazil of Pelotas: 99% – 20 points
- 19th Confidence: 69% – 31 points
- 18th Victory: 81% – 32 points
- 17th London: 74% – 32 points
- 16th Brusque: 30% – 35 points
- 15th Bridge: 13% – 37 points
- 14th Worker: 10% – 38 points
- 13th Row: 12% – 38 points
- 12th Cruise: 4% – 39 points
- 11th Vila Nova: 6% – 39 points
- 10th Sampaio Corrêa 2% – 40 points