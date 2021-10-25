Verstappen wins the US GP and opens the lead at the 2021 F1 Worlds

Max Verstappen won the US Formula 1 Grand Prix, held this Sunday (24) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

It was the 18th victory of his F1 career and the eighth of the year. With the result, the Red Bull driver opens a 12-point lead in the 2021 Formula 1 world championship with only five races left in the season.

Lewis Hamilton came to lead the race, but Mercedes chose to keep its driver on track after the first pit-stop at Verstappen in hopes of retaking the position in the final laps, which did not happen. Hamilton even approached, but didn’t have time to dispute the position with his rival in the closing stages.

Red Bull also scored good points in the constructor classification. Sérgio Perez completed the podium in third position, on an off day for Valtteri Bottas – who started ninth, with the penalty for changing an engine component, and finished sixth.

Charles Leclerc led the contest for third grid force. The Ferrari driver finished fourth, ahead of McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, even with problems in the final stages of the race after a dispute with Ricciardo, was seventh ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

AlphaTauri positioned itself immediately behind Ferrari and McLaren as the fifth force on the grid in the United States. Pierre Gasly was doing well in the race until he retired with problems, but Yuki Tsunoda secured some points for the team in ninth place. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel completed the scoring zone in tenth. Understand the race:

Hamilton takes the lead at Turn 1

Max Verstappen started from pole position, but Hamilton on the inside took the lead at Turn 1. The pair fought a thrilling duel wheel to wheel until Hamilton secured first position. Sergio Perez had to remove his foot to leave Verstappen in second position, while under pressure from Charles Leclerc.

The start also saw a battle between Ferrari and McLaren. Lando Norris dived inside and overtook Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, but lost traction and positions to his direct rivals.

Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi hit each other at Turn 1. The Williams driver was on the inside, but was stuck when the Canadian changed his trajectory. The two touched, Latifi getting damage to his front wing while Stroll rolled.

Verstappen pressed, but it was just

Up front, a few laps later, Verstappen was putting pressure on Hamilton in the fight for the lead. The difference was half a second, but even using the DRS, the Red Bull driver didn’t find room for overtaking.

Ricciardo was fifth, followed by Sainz and Norris. But the difference between the three was increasing with each lap.

Verstappen was walking very close to Hamilton and tire wear was starting to bother the Red Bull driver.

Red Bull ‘Undercurt’ returns lead to Verstappen

At the end of lap 10 Verstappen pitted and returned to the track on hard tires in an undercurt attempt on Hamilton. The Dutchman’s stopping time was 2.9s. Hamilton radioed the team that their tires were in good condition.

The McLaren duo also made their pit-stops, the same option as Sainz. Leclerc remained on the track in third position, more than 10 seconds behind second-placed Perez.

On lap 13, Perez and Leclerc pitted and Verstappen resumed second position, just over 15 seconds behind Hamilton.

Everyone was puzzled when Hamilton pitted on lap 13. After staying on track and indicating that his tires were still good, Mercedes called the Briton to the pits.

Hamilton returned to the track in second position, more than six seconds behind Verstappen, who regained the lead after losing his position on the first lap. Hamilton and Verstappen were wearing hard tires.

On lap 15, Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, went to the pits and abandoned the race.

Alonso has a bad day in the US

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen swapped spots at Turn 1. Raikkonen used the DRS and went outside Alonso, who squeezed the Finn off the track. Even so, Raikkonen completed the overtaking that was worth 13th position. Alonso demanded the position back over the radio, but the commissioners decided the incident did not need further investigation.

Shortly thereafter, Alonso ran into Giovinazzi, but made the overtaking off the track. The incident was for investigation by the commissioners, but Alonso returned the position and the commissioners decided there was no need for an investigation.

Hamilton has good pace and is approaching Verstappen

Up front, Hamilton slowly closed the gap to Verstappen. The Dutchman’s lead was 5.3 seconds on lap 22.

On lap 23 Hamilton was six tenths of a second faster than Verstappen and saw the gap drop to 4.7 seconds. Perez held third position, ahead of Leclerc and Ricciardo.

Hamilton continued to take the difference to Verstappen. The Mercedes driver was faster than his rival in every lap. In lap 27, only 2.9s (out of 6.6s) separated the candidates for the F1 2021 title.

Apparently, Verstappen was saving tires, as on lap 29 the pace was virtually identical to Hamilton’s. The Dutchman then went on to his second stop, with just 18 laps completed with hard play and was 17 seconds behind Hamilton – it would take 29 laps with the new set of hard to complete the race.

Verstappen was faster than Hamilton lap by lap, with the difference between the two at around 16 seconds on lap 33. Three laps later, on lap 36, 13 seconds separated Hamilton from Verstappen.

With a difference of 11 seconds on lap 38, Hamilton pitted and returned to the track with new hard tyres. Verstappen reassumed the lead with a good 8.5 seconds lead.

Duels in the final stages of the race

Three laps later Hamilton set the fastest lap and the gap dropped to 6.2 seconds with 15 laps to go. Lap by lap Hamilton was fast approaching Verstappen just 4.6 seconds behind on lap 43.

Sainz and Ricciardo fought a great duel for fifth place. Sainz tried on the outside, but the Australian defended himself and didn’t allow the overtaking. Over the radio, the Ferrari driver complained about a “dirty maneuver” by Ricciardo. The Spaniard had damage to his front wing and couldn’t keep up a good pace.

With 10 laps to go in the race, just 2.5 seconds separated leader Verstappen from second-placed Hamilton. This indicated a dispute for the lead of the race in its final laps.

Check out the result of the Formula 1 US Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

6) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

7) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

8) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

9) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)

10) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

11) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

12) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

15) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

16) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)

18) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

19) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

OCT) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)