Video: in traffic fight in DF, man climbs on car hood – News

A traffic fight ended at the police station this Sunday morning (24) in the region of Taguatinga, in the Federal District. The discussion was recorded by locals. A man reportedly got irritated by a scratch on the body of the car caused by a slight collision, chased the driver who allegedly caused the crash, damaged her car and allegedly swearing racist.

According to personal trainer Paula Paiva, 25, stopped at a gas station on Avenida Hélio Prates to fill the car’s tires. When backing up to leave the establishment, he ended up hitting the vehicle that was right behind. THE personal reported that he just scratched the body of the other car. She would have talked to the driver, given her cell phone number and promised to pay the damage.

“He followed me, stopped at a red light behind me and started pulling my arm,” says the young woman. “His first attitude was to pull the key out of the ignition and I didn’t let him,” recalls Paula. Inside the car were Paula’s mother and two sisters, one of them a child. In addition to the attacks, Paula says she was called names by the man. “He was racist. He called it a naughty black woman, I was with my family. He called it noiada,” he said.

According to the images recorded by witnesses, after these attacks, the man climbed on the hood of the car and began to jump over the bodywork. “It was very fast, he was angry,” says Paula. Then step on the windshield and break the glass. “There were threats, aggressions, just because there was only a woman in the car”, believes Paula.

The woman also said that the purchase of the car was recent, just five months ago. “It was devastating for me, it was something I dreamed of having a lot and he ended it,” he laments. The case is now being investigated by the 12th Police Station (Taguatinga) as bodily injury, racial injury and damage.

According to the corporation, they represented one against the other and were referred to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for examination of the corpus delicti. The woman’s car will go through forensics.

O R7 he still hasn’t been able to get in touch with the man who appears in the images.