VIDEO: man climbs into car and destroys windshield during traffic fight in DF | Federal District

A traffic accident ended in a fight, this Sunday (24), in Taguatinga, Distrito Federal. Angered after being involved in a collision, a 40-year-old driver jumped on top of the vehicle that caused the accident and destroyed the windshield ( watch above ).

The driver who had the car damaged by the man, Paula Ferreira de Paiva, said she was beaten, suffered racial injury and sought the police station. The driver also filed a complaint against the woman and the case was investigated by the Civil Police.

O g1 tries to contact the driver’s defense. A video taken from the moment of confusion shows that a man jumped on top of Paula’s vehicle and smashed the windshield. Another moment, the driver pulled the woman’s arm.

A 9-year-old child in the vehicle screamed for help during the driver’s attack. In addition to Paula, two other women were in the vehicle and also tried to intervene (see report below).

1 of 3 Man climbs on top of car and breaks windshield in DF — Photo: Personal archive Man climbs on top of car and breaks windshield in DF — Photo: Personal archive

The case was registered at the 12th Police Station, in Taguatinga Centro, and is investigated as bodily injury, injury, damage, traffic accident without a victim. According to the police report, those involved were referred to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and Paula’s car will be inspected.

persecution and aggression

2 of 3 Paula Paiva had a car damaged by a man after a traffic accident, in the DF — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Paula Paiva had a car damaged by a man after a traffic accident in the Federal District — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

Paula said the mess started at a gas station. She was calibrating the vehicle’s own tires when she backed up and pulled up against the man’s car, without noticing.

“He was near my car. As there was no noise, I thought nothing had happened, but he closed me off at the gas station and said I had scratched his vehicle,” he said.

3 of 3 Vehicle has windshield broken by a man during a traffic fight, in DF — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Vehicle has windshield broken by a man during a traffic fight in the DF — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

When approached by the driver, Paula said she passed the phone to the man, to solve the problem later and left the station. However, she said that she noticed that she started being stalked.

“I stopped at a red light. He got out of his car and tried to pull the key from mine. I didn’t let it and he started pulling my arm too hard. Then he climbed into the car, broke the windshield and kicked the rearview mirror,” he said. .

In Paula’s car, there were two more women and a 9-year-old child. At all times, the woman said she was called names, including racist offenses.