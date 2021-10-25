‘Vinicius Jr. is the heir of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in El Clásico’

Vinicius Jr. played a lot for Real Madrid in the 2-1 victory over Barcelona this Sunday by Laliga

After Real Madrid 2-1 victory over Barcelona, the newspaper Brand went crazy with the attacker’s performance Vinicius Jr. at Camp Nou.

The Madrid daily called the Brazilian a “world star” and decreed that he is the “heir” of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in the classic.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

“Cristiano and Messi already have an ‘heir’ in the classic. It’s impressive. Vini is no longer a promise, but a reality“, stated the vehicle.

“Vinicius is not the same as Messi and Cristiano, but in three years you can be a player worthy of the best on the planet“he exalted.

“Vinicius was the footballer who lost his balance the classic. More than unbalanced, it revolutionized,” he continued.



1 Related

“With his speed and his one-on-one, he drove Mingueza crazy. From his feet came Real Madrid’s clearest goalscoring occasions,” he said.

“Just to mention, he was the one who created the counterattack that ended in Alaba’s goal. And he also put the VAR to work after asking for a penalty,” he recalled.

“His impact on the derby was tremendous, even for having been responsible for sending a player to the bench: Mingueza was substituted at half-time after being overcome from start to finish,” he added.

This Sunday’s score is very important for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which, with the victory over their biggest rival, surpasses Sevilla and Real Sociedad and takes the lead of Laliga.