Vitinho returns to Corinthians title after three months; see statistics

One of Sylvinho’s biggest surprises for the match against Internacional, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was the choice of Vitinho as a starter. The attacking midfielder was not part of the list of 11 starting players since the 11th round of the Brasileirão.

Until this Sunday, the last game of shirt 43 as a starter had happened on July 11, against Fortaleza. At the time, the player was substituted during the break (Roni took his place) and the Ceará team came out with a 1-0 victory. Since then, Vitinho has alternated between the bench and appearances in the complementary stages.

In Beira-Rio, the young man coming from the base of Timão left the field at 13 minutes of the second half, giving way to Du Queiroz. According to data from SofaScore, the athlete submitted once from outside the area, hit three dribbles in six attempts and had an average of 79.3% of correct passes. In addition, he lost 17 balls and suffered four fouls.

For the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Vitinho wore the Alvinegra shirt on 23 occasions, having participated in ten wins, nine draws and four defeats. The athlete scored a goal in the competition, in the 14th round, against Flamengo.

See more at: Vitinho, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Internacional.