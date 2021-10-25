Vitória do Bahia makes Santos finish round in Brasileirão’s relegation zone | saints

Bahia didn’t have much work to beat Chapecoense. In the first few minutes he opened the scoring and even in the first half extended the advantage. With the result, Tricolor reached 31 points and took Santos to the relegation zone in the 28th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

Santos may even fall to second place this Monday, if Grêmio and Sport win their games against Atlético-GO and Palmeiras, respectively.

The situation increases the pressure for a positive result of Santos against Fluminense, this Wednesday, in a delayed round of the Brazilian Championship. As he still has this game less, the Fish only depends on him to escape relegation.

With fans, Santos receives Grêmio in Vila Belmiro this Sunday

Last Saturday, Santos lost 2-0 to América-MG, in Vila Belmiro, and it got even more complicated in the Brazilian Championship.

Seeking to recover in the table, Santos enters the field again on Wednesday to face Fluminense, at 19:00, in Vila Belmiro.