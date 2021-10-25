Wagner Moura denies fight with José Padilha and criticizes Bolsonaro government | celebrities

Sandra Delgado Wagner Moura denies fight with José Padilha and criticizes Bolsonaro government

Actor Wagner Moura, who returned to Brazil after a period in Los Angeles, participated in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo to publicize his film “Marighella” and opened the game about his political opinions.

During the chat, the director denied any fight with filmmaker José Padilha, with whom he worked in the films “Tropa de Elite” and “Tropa de Elite 2”, regarding his political position. “We never fight, we drift apart. We exchange harsh messages, especially regarding the [juíz Sergio] I live at the time of President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment. I always saw Moro as a figure devoid of qualities. I think that today it is proven that he was biased in Lula’s judgment. The persecution of the PT was obvious,” he said.

“Although, before 2013, I was one of those who beat the PT the most because of corruption cases. Afterwards I ‘became a PT, which I never was. But that’s okay. The point is to keep my wits. I didn’t let the polarization policy that took the country to jeopardize my friendship with Padilha. We simply stopped exchanging messages at a certain point,” he added.

The movie “Marighella” opens on November 4 and was scheduled for early 2019, but has been postponed. “It is unbelievable that the film will only premiere now. In Berlin, it received a standing ovation for ten minutes; Seu Jorge has already won awards in Italy and India. But it is a film made for Brazil. The first release was canceled by the censors. The requests that the [produtora] O2 made to Ancine were absolutely normal, terrifyingly denied at a time when Bolsonaro was attacking national cinema”, Wagner pointed out.

“If it had been released in 2019, it would be one movie. In 2020 another. Today, I hope ‘Marighella’ will face less opposition. Because it’s now clear to everyone that this government is a tragedy. For everyone, no… There are those 25% that went to September 7th, but most have already understood that it’s not a question of the right or the left, it’s a question of civilization against barbarism. That’s why I think the reaction will be less violent with the cast.” continued.

Moura also said that he had no profit with the production: “The artist is not a thief. The accusation of ‘sucking in the Rouanet Law’ gives me so much hatred. In ‘Marighella’, I didn’t use a real from the Rouanet Law. Neither did the Audiovisual Law. , because no company wanted to raise money. It’s a production made with Globo Filmes’ sectorial fund and money. I didn’t receive a penny for this work. On the contrary. I just spent it. And that’s not a problem either, because it’s a film I love “.

The artist also criticized the Bolsonaro government, current president of Brazil. “It was a tragedy, especially because the vast majority of the 600,000 deaths in Brazil could have been avoided, like that of Paulo Gustavo. We weren’t that friendly, but he was a guy I talked to. When he had the kids, we talked to each other, exchanged ideas about paternity… This is very painful. And the president continues to walk around without a mask, without setting an example. Bolsonaro needs to answer for these deaths. He has to be arrested,” he declared.