Wanessa Camargo pays homage to Perla Paraguaia: find out who the singer is | famous

Galopeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 🗣️🎤Who else hasn’t been too excited singing along to this hit, which was very well known in the duo’s voice Chitãozinho & Xororó ?

At the Famous Show, Wanessa Camargo honored Ermelinda Pedroso Rodríguez D’Almeida, More known as pearl and also how Paraguayan Pearl. A singer and songwriter from Paraguay, naturalized Brazilian, who came to Rio de Janeiro in the 70s and was very successful with her romantic repertoire. His first album “Words of Love” sold millions.

2 of 7 Wanessa Camargo pays homage to Perla Paraguaia — Photo: Globo Wanessa Camargo pays tribute to Perla Paraguaia — Photo: Globo

Wanessa said that she has always been a great admirer not only of Perla’s talent, but also of her long straight hair:

“When I was a child I really wanted to have her hair, I thought she was so beautiful, so strong. She spun, she had all this magic, this seduction, she was a fan of hers. Representing a country like Paraguay, which has such great importance, we bring a lot into country music the Paraguayan polka, which comes from that wave. In the original recording, Perla didn’t really support ‘Galopeira’, the people who brought her to Brazil who turned this long ‘Galopeira’”, explained Wanessa.

3 of 7 Wanessa Camargo sings ‘Galopeira’ — Photo: Globo Wanessa Camargo sings ‘Galopeira’ — Photo: Globo

Perla had long black hair and a strong voice. He started singing in Spanish, but it didn’t work. She began to sing international hits in Portuguese and became a radio and TV singer with the song Fernando, a version of a song by the group Abba. One of the main songs in his repertoire is “Galopeira”, a success among Brazilian country people who try to hold their breath and extend their voices in the chorus.

•Born in Caacupé, Paraguay;

•It has more than 50 recorded discs;

4 out of 7 Perla has over 50 recorded discs; — Photo: Reproduction Perla has over 50 recorded discs; — Photo: Reproduction

•“Words of Love” sold 15 million copies;

•Sang with Tom Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes and Roberto Carlos;

5 of 7 Perla has sung with Brazilian artists — Photo: Reproduction Perla has sung with Brazilian artists — Photo: Reproduction

•Has been in more than 20 countries showing his talent;

• Embroidered her own costumes;

•Has more than 50 years of career;

6 of 7 Perla has another half century of career — Photo: Reproduction Perla has another half century of career — Photo: Reproduction

•Won 11 gold and two platinum records;

•Singer of the guarânia and bolero genres.

7 of 7 Perla is successful with hit ‘Galopeira’ — Photo: Reproduction Perla is successful with the hit ‘Galopeira’ — Photo: Reproduction

Review Wanessa Camargo’s presentation:

Watch Wanessa Camargo’s performance as Perla at the ‘Show dos Famosos’

Remember Perla’s participation in ‘Altas Horas’:

Perla stirs the Altas Horas audience in particular about popular songs