Wanessa sings ‘Galopeira’ and Vitor Kley shows Justin Biber’s trickery on ‘Show of the Famous’ | Show of the Famous

“When I was a child I really wanted to have her hair, I thought she was so beautiful, so strong. She spun, she had all this magic, this seduction, she was a fan of hers. Representing a country like Paraguay, which has such great importance, we bring a lot into country music the Paraguayan polka, which comes from that wave. In the original recording, Perla didn’t really support ‘Galopeira’, the people who brought her to Brazil who turned this long ‘Galopeira’”, explained Wanessa.