Wanessa sings ‘Galopeira’ and Vitor Kley shows Justin Biber’s trickery on ‘Show of the Famous’ | Show of the Famous

To assess the performances of the three artists, on the panel of judges, cute, Preta Gil and Claudia Raia made their observations and gave the grades. In the second week of Group B presentations, Thiago Arancam honored Elvis Presley, Vitor Kley played Bell Marques and Wanessa Camargo did Madonna. This time Wanessa was Paraguayan Pearl, Victor interpreted Justin Biber and Arancam did Cauby Peixoto.
🎤 THIAGO ARANCAM AS CAUBY PEIXOTO
See Thiago Arancam’s performance as Cauby Peixoto at the ‘Show dos Famosos’
Thiago highlighted how much Cauby represents for the music scene and commented on the challenge of playing the singer.
“I dedicated myself a lot, an iconic character for our culture, emblematic in the issue of voice interpretation. Minimalist in gestures. He’s a big voice, but he has a very different pronunciation, he looks like a gringo singing”, said Thiago.
Thiago Arancam as Cauby Peixoto — Photo: Globo
“This place with the romantic singer, so brilliant it is, you fit in very well with the voice issue, but I still missed a tension in his posture. He has gestures, by the time you got up from your chair, he wouldn’t get up like that. I saw a bit of the Thiago way,” observed Preta.
🏅See Thiago’s notes:
Black Gil: 9.9
Nice: 9.9
Claudia Raia: 9.9
Audience: 9.9
🎤 VITOR KLEY AS JUSTIN BIBER
See Vitor Kley’s performance with Justin Bieber at the ‘Show of the Famous’
Vitor Kley spoke of the similarity of his characterization with singer Justin Biber.
“Nobody in my family dances [risos]. I thought I looked like Justin. My girlfriend thought I looked a lot like that, she told me to stay like this, it’s good [risos]”, said Vitor.
Vitor Kley played Justin Biber — Photo: Globo
“You danced! I was impressed with the body you brought, he’s this kind of street dance thing with a bent knee. You got the spirit. You made the voice kind of breathy. I loved it!”, praised Claudia.
🏅See Vitor’s notes:
Black Gil: 10
Nice: 9.9
Claudia Raia: 10
Audience: 9.9
🎤 WANESSA CAMARGO AS A PERLA PARAGUAY
Watch Wanessa Camargo’s performance as Perla at the ‘Show dos Famosos’
Wanessa spoke about the importance of Perla’s music for the country people.
“When I was a child I really wanted to have her hair, I thought she was so beautiful, so strong. She spun, she had all this magic, this seduction, she was a fan of hers. Representing a country like Paraguay, which has such great importance, we bring a lot into country music the Paraguayan polka, which comes from that wave. In the original recording, Perla didn’t really support ‘Galopeira’, the people who brought her to Brazil who turned this long ‘Galopeira’”, explained Wanessa.
Wanessa Camargo plays Perla Paraguaya — Photo: Globo
“I like it when you challenge each other. 90% of the songs are four bars and ‘Galopeira’ are three, it’s very fast, it doesn’t stop, you can’t breathe. You made it to almost 14 bars. I loved everything, but since you came here, you can play”, said Boninho.
The song “Galopeira” was very well known in Brazil in the voice of Chitãozinho and Xororó. The duo sings the song and tries to prolong the chorus as much as possible. Not only the singers, but also Zeze di Camargo lets out the booming voice in the music.
Wanessa Camargo pays homage to Perla Paraguaia: find out who the singer is
🏅See Wanessa’s notes:
Black Gil: 10
Nice: 9.9
Claudia Raia: 10
Audience: 10
Result Group B (1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds)
1st Wanessa Camargo: 119.6
2nd Victor Kley: 119.3
3rd Thiago Arancam: 118.4
