Warner prepares his Super Smash with Batman, Gandalf and more • Eurogamer.pt

Warner Bros is preparing a kind of Super Smash Warner Bros.

According to a rumor shared on Reddit, Warner is developing a fighting game where you’ll be able to fight with stars from their different universes, in a Super Smash Bros. style experience. from Nintendo, something that has not yet been officially revealed.

However, Jeff Grub, a credible source of information, claims that the Reddit rumor is correct and that this Super Smash Warner Bros. it’s really real. Please note that this is not the official name and is not being developed by NetherRealm of Injustice and Mortal Kombat.

Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flinstone, Mad Max and Johnny Bravo are the first advanced names for the cast.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021