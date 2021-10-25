Was it bad? Maraisa separates Maiara and Fernando Zor during concert and amazes fans with attitude

Sertaneja avoided any reconciliation between the former couple during a performance in São Paulo; see video!

The singer marisa starred in a very unusual moment last Saturday night (23) during his performance alongside mahara and the pair Fernando and Sorocaba.

Is that at a certain point in the show, the redhead was beside her ex-fiancé while they sang a romantic duet. Upon realizing the proximity of the former couple, Maraisa interrupted the atmosphere of reconciliation and pulled her sister to the other side of the stage.

The singer’s attitude caused great surprise and left the fans curious to know what happened behind the scenes of the presentation.

It is worth remembering that the friends had already performed together last Friday (22). After the show, Maiara even shared a special photo with her ex-fiancé and Sorocaba and exalted their friendship.

“From the families I have in my life… I love you! Inexplicable the love I felt tonight! Eternal gratitude for doing this together… And we still have tomorrow, it’s going to be beautiful!”, said the singer.

Look!

FIRST APPARITION

Fernando Zor and mahara met again last Friday night (22) at a concert hall in São Paulo. This was the first time the couple was seen publicly after their engagement ended.

During the show of mahara and marisa, the countryman took the stage along with Sorocaba and sang with the duo. He even hugged his ex-partner at one point.