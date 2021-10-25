Water crisis makes consumers bet on solar energy

Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of ABSOLAR, says that the advance of solar energy in Brazil is fundamental for Brazil’s social, economic and environmental development.

“Large solar power plants generate electricity at prices up to ten times lower than emergency fossil thermoelectric power plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries today, two of the main factors responsible for the tariff increase on consumers”, he argues.

Businessman Geison Alves, 43, an engineer and entrepreneur in the solar energy sector, tells how the search for solar panels is in the state. “For a while, the demand for energy generation systems, including solar, has been growing. And with the water crisis, this demand has increased a lot. The values ​​of the tariff flags are encouraging installation a lot. Another point that encouraged this growth is the change in the legislation that deals with credits generated in the systems”.

Currently, according to Geison, the value of the energy bill, after installing a solar system, is composed of the energy availability value (minimum rate, which can be R$ 100.00 for three-phase installations and R$ 30.00 for phases) + value of public lighting tariff + taxes and charges.

“For those who install, the economy generates around 90% of the amount of the tariff paid before installation. Any amount of the energy bill is valid for the installation of the solar system, what will change is the return on investment time”, he says.

With a solar system installed, according to Geison’s information, the energy generated is automatically consumed and what is not consumed is “returned” to the utility and becomes credits that can be offset in up to 60 months. These credits can be used at the generation site or in other consumption units in the same cpf/cnpj within the concessionaire’s state.

Due to the approval of the bill on own electric power generation, which establishes a transition for the collection of charges and fees for the use of distribution systems by micro and mini generators, Geison says that this change is a milestone for the sector .

“Until then it was always governed by resolutions, which always changed when some characteristics of the sector or of the regulatory agency were altered. With the PL, now, the law establishes and fixes amounts and percentages charged and credits for those who have the system installed. The main change will be in the credit system that, until it is definitively approved, each kW generated is directly compensated”, he concludes.

For economist Jarpa Aramis, switching to solar energy is a natural behavior. “As we have difficulty accessing a good and a service, we are looking for something that can replace it. And it is clear that we will have a migration to other energies that are available”.

The economist says that not everyone will have access, considering that Alagoas has a population with little purchasing power. “You can see a movement in the middle class market, where people go to look for these alternatives, but for the vast majority it is still a difficulty”.

Ronaldo Koloszuk, chairman of the Board of Directors of ABSOLAR, says that solar energy is quick to install and helps to ease consumers’ pockets, reducing their electricity costs by up to 90%. “Competitive and clean electric energy is essential for the country to recover its economy and be able to grow. The solar source is part of this solution and a real engine for generating opportunities, new jobs, income for citizens”.

According to data from Absolar, Brazil has 3.8 GW of installed power in large-scale solar plants, equivalent to 2.0% of the country’s electricity matrix. Since 2012, large solar plants have brought to Brazil more than R$ 20.8 billion in new investments and more than 114 thousand accumulated jobs, in addition to providing a collection of R$ 6.3 billion to the public coffers.

Currently, large solar power plants are the 6th largest source of generation in Brazil, with projects in operation in nine Brazilian states, in the Northeast (Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte), Southeast (Minas) regions Gerais and São Paulo) and Midwest (Tocantins).

In the segment of own energy generation, there are 7.2 GW of installed power from the solar source. This equates to more than R$36.4 billion in investments and R$8.9 billion in revenue accumulated since 2012, spread across the five regions of Brazil. Solar technology is currently used in 99.9% of all self-generation connections in the country, easily leading the segment.

By adding the installed capacities of large power plants and own generation of solar energy, the solar source now ranks fifth in the Brazilian electricity matrix. Recently, solar has surpassed the installed power of thermoelectric plants powered by oil and other fossils, which represent 9.2 GW of the Brazilian electricity matrix.